TPMP: Bernard Montiel annoyed, he takes over the president of the Manif pour tous

The president of the Manif pour tous was invited in Touche pas à mon poste on October 20 to reflect on the homophobic remarks of the polemicist Eric Zemmour. The exchange quickly turned sour with the chroniclers, starting with Bernard Montiel.

The fear of words. Ludovine de la Rochère, the president of La demo pour tous, was invited to the Touche plateau not at my post on October 20 to react to the words of Eric Zemmour who recently questioning same-sex marriage. As soon as she speaks, she avoids any clear positioning, which will quickly annoy the chroniclers. “So I think he used the term “error” (to talk about same-sex marriage, editor’s note), which is not the term I would have used “. The president of La demo pour tous then returns to the legalization of same-sex marriage and, according to her, what it entails. “It was a project full of good intentions, but I think the consequences have not been weighed and that they are immense for the children”.

Beyond speaking out for children who have not asked for anything, Ludovine de la Rochère mainly does a very fuzzy distinction which allows Bernard Montiel to reply. She adds : “you are talking about same-sex marriage, for my part I have never talked about same-sex marriage. The issue is not sexuality. I am talking about same-sex marriage and since marriage opens up to filiation and today we are in assisted reproduction without a father, we risk ending up with surrogacy, which is a very serious practice. The question is that we deprive the children of a father or a mother“. What Bernard Montiel responds “But she’s for same-sex marriage so it’s great, it’s new. “

Matthieu Delormeau: “Madame is homophobic, full stop”

Ludovine de la Rochère is content to answer that she is “opposed to same-sex marriage“, which annoys Bernard Montiel.”But what does that mean? Be clear, you are never clear! “ And the guest may well repeat that “people’s sexuality is not the subject“, hard not to see a fairly obvious homophobia, that it replace the word”homosexual” through “same sex“or not. Ludovine de la Rochère therefore tries to bring the debate back to parentage and children’s rights, which allows Matthieu Delormeau, also quite upset, to summarize : “The child is an excuse to hide homophobia, Madame is homophobic period.”

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge