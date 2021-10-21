TPMP: Matthieu Delormeau violently clashed by Kelly Vedovelli on their first meeting

Kelly Vedovelli did not mince words this Wednesday, October 20. Indeed, the young woman did not hesitate to reframe Matthieu Delormeau and remind him of a little anecdote that made him uncomfortable.

This Wednesday, October 20, Fabien Lecoeuvre was the guest of Cyril Hanouna in Do not touch My TV.The host returned to the Hoshi affair, which has been the source, for months, of hate and insult messages, which he receives on social networks. The chroniclers of TPMP were then able to react on this theme and give their opinion on their experience in the face of their anonymous detractors. Thus, Matthieu Delormeau was able to confide that he was clearly traumatized by his Instagram account, he who has already received death threats.

Indeed, he revealed his anguish, felt after each program: “I don’t know about you but when I come home and turn it on, I have a stressful moment, I see 45, 50 messages, I have a stressful moment each time. I don’t know. not what’s going to be, there are insults, there are threats and every time there is that “. The opportunity for the columnist to recall that in the media, social networks have a huge influence: “You want to cut your fuckin ‘Instagram, but you can’t. Because in all the channels, now we tell you, as soon as you arrive somewhere,’ you have how many followers ? ‘”

A sentence that made Kelly Vedovelli jump : “Little anecdote!”, she cuts it off. The young woman thus recalled her good memoriesMatthieu Delormeau: “My first TV I did Matthieu was with you. It was called the Mad Mag, Okay ? I arrived on the set, and the first thing you said to me was not ‘hello’, it was ‘how many followers do you have on Instagram?’ “, she recalls. A nice way to show Matthieu Delormeau, that before, he was in the place of those, who now only see through social networks!

