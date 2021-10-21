Tutorial: Download Forza Horizon 5 now on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One | Xbox one

Planning to buy Forza Horizon 5 or enjoy it through Xbox Game Pass and want to play as soon as it is released without waiting for the game to install? If you want to play it on November 9 despite a low internet speed, you can do so now by downloading the game. Allow a little over 100 GB of storage space.

How to download Forza Horizon 5 right now

With the new Xbox mobile app, you can download any game from the Microsoft Store to your console. Enough to get ready to take off at full speed on the slopes of Mexico in this Forza Horizon 5!

Xbox Series X | S: 103 GB

Xbox One: 116 GB

Windows: 103 GB

Steam: 103 GB (soon)

So, if you decide to buy a game that comes out in the next few days, you don’t have to wait for the title to download or install. While gamers who primarily purchase games from the Microsoft Store can already pre-load pre-ordered games in advance, those who purchase the physical edition game can also download the game and its updates ahead of time. .

Download the Xbox app

In order to be able to download any game in advance, you will need the new Xbox app on your mobile. You can download the Xbox app for Android or iOS. Once downloaded, sign in with your Xbox account.





Set up the Xbox console in the app

To download the game directly to your console from your mobile, you must configure your console. To do this, click on the icon at the top left next to the notification bell and follow the various steps.

Find the game on the Microsoft Store

Once your console is activated in the application, click on the search magnifying glass and under the entry bar, on games. Type “Forza Horizon 5” to find the game.

Download the game from the app

Click “Download to Console”. The download will start on your console if the console is in instant start or the next time it is powered on.