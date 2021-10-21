Uncharted the movie: Everything we learn from the trailer with Tom Holland

After many postponements and just as many different directors, the movie Uncharted is almost here, and has just unveiled its first trailer. The opportunity to see the most famous of video game adventurers, here embodied by Tom Holland, in action. And just for you, we’ve broken down the video. So, what do we learn there? Here is all the information to remember.

The film adaptation of the Uncharted saga has known more adventures than a Nathan Drake adventure. First announced for December 2020, the feature film experienced postponement after postponement, already because it could not find a director, then because of the health crisis. Today, the project is on track: Uncharted the film will be released on February 16, 2022 in France and has just unveiled its first trailer. An important step for Sony: this is the first film resulting from the partnership between Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions (ex PlayStation Originals) which will also give birth to the series The Last of Us for HBO and the film Ghost of Tsushima. The adaptation will reveal the origins of Drake (Tom Holland), accompanied by a Sully without a mustache (Mark Wahlberg) and Chloé Frazer (Sophia Taylor Ali), with Antonio Banderas as the big bad. A film which, according to its director Ruber Fleischer, is suitable for everyone:

“(Uncharted), this is a movie for both the most avid fans of the series and those who don’t know it, and everyone will be entertained in this extremely fun and action-packed film” – Ruber Fleischer, director of the movie Uncharted, via PlayStation Blog

Uncharted the film: what do we learn about the script?

So yes, Uncharted the film will retrace the first steps of the famous Nathan Drake. But still ? After several views of the trailer, it turns out that the adventurer will of course have to find a treasure, but above all that the latter will have a link with his brother Sam, character introduced in Uncharted 4. “If we find gold, we find Sam” says Tom Holland in the trailer, before specifying that he has “Left a final clue”. This clue is undoubtedly a letter that can be seen briefly on a map, signed with an “S” (most certainly for “Sam” and not “Sully”, whom he hardly meets). On its surface, a message: “There’s a whole world that you haven’t seen yet. But it will come. Promised”. Afterwards, Nathan reveals a hidden part of the message, unfortunately impossible to read. In addition, Sully will be important in this story, in addition to accompanying the young hero. “I think you are there for your brother” he said in the trailer. Nathan Drake is then astonished. Sam does not appear in the video. It is not even known if it will appear in general.





Nathan and Sully seem to meet in a rather peculiar way, in a bar, while Tom Holland plays shaker. A first contact very different from what had been revealed to us at the beginning of Uncharted 3. In any case, the two men will have to ally themselves to find “the greatest treasure that has never been found”, obviously linked to the route of the explorer Magellan, of which Nathan keeps a card in the middle of his living room. But as usual, there will be a villain, here played by Antonio Banderas (we do not yet know the name of his character). A collector who obviously has a very personal connection to the loot that Drake and Sully are looking for: “My family has been chasing this fortune for a very long time” he explains. “A Deadly Quest”. To access the treasure, this beautiful world will have, according to the images, to use a golden cross, presented in an auction offer (cuckoo Uncharted 4). Obviously, Antonio Banderas will also want to seize it. So you see what that means? The two heroes will have to infiltrate enemy terrain and play the thieves. You can see a preview of the scene.

Uncharted 3, Uncharted 4… Many references to video games

Even if the feature film already promises to take us on a journey (we can see the top of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona in one of the shots), Sony seems to have made a special effort to blend cult games scenes into a completely different story. We can already see the famous ring of Sir Francis Drake, present from the first episode of the saga and which plays a capital role in Uncharted 3. In this case, it does not seem to have a very big importance. Above all, how not to notice the famous sequence of the plane, also taken from the third opus, where Nathan still miraculously manages to get out of it? Note that in the film the scene takes place over water, not sand dunes. The pirate ship that contains the gold of Libertalia in Uncharted 4, of which we see a few pieces at one point, is also in the game. Plus a few other references here and there. Now it remains to be seen how Sony will mix it all up. See you early next year, February 16, 2022.