Uncharted trailer with Tom Holland: treasure hunt and crazy stunts in the cult video game adaptation

It took a while, but the film adaptation of the video game “Uncharted” is approaching our theaters. The proof with this first trailer full of treasures and waterfalls, carried by Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

The start of the treasure hunt has long been postponed. Due to changes in directors and screenwriters at first, then because of the Covid-19 epidemic, which upset the calendars of Hollywood studios. But this time it’s over: the film adaptation of the video game Uncharted is just around the corner, and its trailer has finally been unveiled.





Directed by Ruben Fleischer (Welcome to Zombieland, Venom), the feature film is worn by Tom Holland, who takes on the role of Nathan Drake. This Uncharted should therefore return to the origins of his adventures, and in particular his meeting with Sully, his accomplice and mentor here embodied by Mark Wahlberg. Some moments of comedy are therefore to be expected between the two actors, even if the pride of place will be left to adventure.

And in this regard, the trailer offers us a spectacular foretaste of what the film has in store for us, due in French theaters on February 16, 2022. Between a rooftop chase, a pirate ship wreck reminiscent of the end of the fourth game, and that session of freefall and climbing in the air that one would think from the third.

This sequence, which also evokes the James Bond Killing Is Not Playing With Timothy Dalton, could well be one of the peaks of an adventure that will take place in the air as well as underwater and seems, at first glance , take up many of the elements that make up the video game saga. Relics, music and death traps included.

Failing to be able to play themselves, fans will be able to hunt easter eggs while Nathan Drake searches for treasures, in a film where we also find Sophia Taylor Ali (The Wilds), Tati Gabrielle (The 100) or even Antonio Banderas, who will then remain in the register since he will be showing on Indiana Jones 5 in June 2023.