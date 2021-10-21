United States GP F1 – TV Show & Pre-Race Guide

Absent from the 2020 calendar due to the health crisis linked to COVID-19, the United States Grand Prix takes place in 2021 on the Circuit of the Americas and is the first F1 race outside Eurasia and the Middle East since the 2019 Brazilian GP.

Read also:

2021 United States GP schedule and TV schedule

There is a seven hour time difference with Texas.

For the French public, it will be necessary to count as since 2013 on the diffusion of the test by the group Canal +, which arranges the programming on its various chains. The group will offer its usual coverage of the entirety of the weekend’s sessions, while the race can be followed with Julien Febreau as main commentator and Romain Grosjean as consultant.

Exceptionally, the race will also be offered in clear on the C8, with Laurent Dupin and Renaud Derlot in the comments.

Dated Session Schedule Chain Friday October 22 Free Practice 1 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Canal + Offset Free Practice 2 22h00-23h00 Canal + Offset Saturday 23 October Free Practice 3 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Canal + Sport Qualifications 11:00 p.m. Canal + Sport Sunday October 24 Race 9:00 p.m. Canal + Offset

C8

Info and awards COTA made its appearance on the F1 calendar in 2012 and, like many modern tracks that have arrived in the discipline, it is the work of architect Hermann Tilke. It differs from many creations by the difference in level and the sequences it offers, the latter taking up certain monuments from other tracks such as the sequence of turns 3 to 6 (Maggots-Becketts-Chapel to Silverstone) or even 16 to 18 (inspired by the left quadruple of the Istanbul circuit).

The circuit is undoubtedly however best known for its first corner (which is inspired by that of the Red Bull Ring), uphill and with a track which widens as one approaches the rope. . It is also famous, more negatively, for its bumps, linked to the fact that the ground on which the track was built is not stable. This circuit hosted F1 without interruption between 2012 and 2019, before the COVID pandemic forced the cancellation of the race in 2020. Despite this short history, two editions have seen the title played out in Austin, still in favor of Lewis Hamilton. In 2015, first, where the Briton won after a lively race in changing conditions against Nico Rosberg, and in 2019, where Valtteri Bottas won but could not prevent Hamilton, second, to be sacred. 5.513 km long and made up of 20 turns, the Circuit des Amériques track will be used in its usual version. In the race, 56 laps will have to be completed, for a total distance of 308.405 km. Records

Pole record Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’32”029 (avg .: 215.658 km / h) 2019 Best lap in the race Charles Leclerc

Ferrari 1’36”169

(avg .: 206.374 km / h) 2019