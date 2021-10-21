Unusual. A 4-year-old boy calls the police … to come and see his toys

Police in Wellington, New Zealand received the cutest phone hoax this weekend. A 4 year old boy dialed the emergency call to ask the police to come to his house to … see his toys. “We don’t encourage children to call 111 to show us their toys, but it was too adorable not to share it,” district police said, who played the recording of the call on them. social networks.

The call proceeds as follows:

– “Here the police, what is your emergency?” Asks the telephone operator.

– “Hello… Madam police?”, Answers a small voice at the end of the line.

– “Yes, what’s going on?” Asks the affected policewoman.

– “Can I tell you something?” The child hesitates.

– “Yes, you can tell me,” she says.

– “I have toys for you”, says the little one.

– “Do you have any toys for me?”, Repeats the interlocutor, surprised by this exit.





– “Yes, come and see them,” said the little one confidently.

A family member then retrieves the phone, explaining that there was a mistake and that “the child helps when his mother is sick”. No emergency, therefore. The call ends and an agent then makes a surprisingly radio call to the mobile units.