Unusual. Indian woman gives birth to first child … at age 70





It’s almost a miracle: An Indian woman could be one of the oldest women to give birth to a child after giving birth to her first baby at the age of 70. This spectacular event reported by The Times of India is a medical feat. Married for 45 years, they could not have a baby The child was conceived by in vitro fertilization with the help of doctors in Bhuj, in the region of Gujarat, in the northwest of the country. The mother, Jivuben Valabhai Rabari, was determined to try everything to have a baby despite the doubts of doctors and the risks to her health. Originally from a small village, she could not provide any document attesting to her age, but claimed that she had seen summer coming 65 to 70 times. With her 75-year-old husband, they have been married for 45 years and have repeatedly tried unsuccessfully to have a child.

The mother gave birth last month to a baby boy by Caesarean section in the eighth month of pregnancy because of too high blood pressure. But everything went well, especially thanks to Dr. Naresh Bhanushali, his gynecologist. He explains that he prescribed drugs to her that revived and stabilized her menstrual cycle. In order to be able to implant the embryo, his patient also had to undergo an operation to enlarge her uterus, which has shrunk in size with age.

A healthy baby despite the risks “We had a team of doctors, including a cardiologist and a physicist available in case … It could have gone wrong because of her age, but she gave birth to a healthy baby”, welcomes the professional to The National News. The parents were so determined that they took a 150 km bus trip to the clinic twice a month for exams, the British media said.

According to Guinness Records, the oldest woman to have given birth to a child would be Spain’s Maria del Carmen Bousada Lara, who gave birth by Caesarean section at 66 in 2006. But another Indian woman had given birth at the age of 74 years of twins in 2019. The risks of a pregnancy complication (miscarriage, child malformation or serious health problem for the mother) are higher with age. Many doctors therefore advise against giving birth after 50 years. According to the gynecologist Naresh Bhanushali, who had never seen a case like that of his patient, the birth of the child is the fruit of “the will of God”, he told the media.