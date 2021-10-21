Vaccinated against the coronavirus, he died of Covid-19 contaminated by an openly antivax heating engineer

A 73-year-old Quebecer died of Covid-19 a month ago, after being contaminated by a heating engineer who came to work at his home and who openly displays anti-tax on social networks.

Less than two weeks after the heating engineer, who tested positive for Covid-19, came to his home, Raymond Doré died. Despite the two doses of the vaccine he had received, he did not survive the force of the illness.

His family was therefore publicly indignant, in the Journal de Montreal, that an openly anti-vaccine employee, since he presented himself as such on social networks, could visit people who may be at risk.

“(He) stayed about 40-45 minutes moving around the house and wearing his mask under his nose. Not once did he put it on correctly, ”describes the victim’s wife.

“Probably a perfectly preventable death”

If it is not possible to scientifically affirm that the contamination took place at this precise moment, despite the recognition by the company of the heating engineer that he was arrested the next day, sick with Covid-19, the family is certain of the latter’s guilt.





“My father didn’t see anyone, he didn’t go to the grocery store either and he respected the security measures,” explains his daughter. “I blame myself so much,” resumes the woman. “I should have asked him (the heating engineer) to wear his mask correctly, to wash his hands. But I told myself that he was young, in good health and that he would not go to people without being vaccinated and being sick ”.

Concted by our Canadian colleagues, the president of the Association des microbiologistes du Québec estimated that it was “probably a perfectly avoidable death”, with the non-respect of two barrier gestures (vaccine and correct wearing of the mask. ).