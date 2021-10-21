Vaccination: an autopsy puts an end to rumors about the death of a teenager

THE



In recent days, rumors and speculations around the death of a teenager passionate about rugby were rife on social networks. After an autopsy requested by the Pointe-à-pitre prosecutor’s office, the investigation reveals that there is no link between the teenager’s recent vaccination and his death.

Last week, the web was ignited about the death of a 15-year-old young man, which occurred on the night of October 12 to 13, at the family home in Baie-Mahault. He was vaccinated in June, in order to participate in a rugby competition next December, in France.

Following an investigation opened by the Pointe-à-Pitre prosecutor’s office, in order to establish the causes of death, an autopsy was ordered. In a press release, prosecutor Patrick Desjardins unveiled the conclusions of the analyzes: “the results of the autopsy performed on Monday, October 18, 2021 led to two major conclusions:

– absence of traumatic lesions suggestive of the intervention of a third party

– occurrence of a sudden and massive cerebral hemorrhage, beyond all therapeutic resources “.

A ruptured aneurysm





The press release also specifies the thesis of natural death: “several additional analyzes were ordered (genetic, toxicological, anatomopathology) in search of intercurrent pathologies (arrhythmogenic heart disease, genetic abnormalities of vascular tissue). the autopsy, the body could be returned to the family. At this stage of the investigation, it therefore appears that the death is of natural origin, the consequence of a cerebral hemorrhage of the ruptured aneurysm type. disseminated by social networks making a link between the death and the taking of the anticovid vaccine in May 2021 are not based on any scientific basis and cannot be validated. Only the results of the ordered additional analyzes will be able to specify the causes of the cerebral hemorrhage . They will be communicated to the family as soon as they are known. “