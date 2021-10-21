Véronika Loubry angry at the medical follow-up of her daughter Thylane Blondeau, operated in emergency

An angry mom. This Wednesday, October 20, Véronika Loubry pushed on Instagram against the medical treatment of her daughter Thylane Blondeau, who was operated on urgently for a serious health problem.
This Sunday, October 17, Thylane Blondeau confided on her Instagram account that she had had to undergo an emergency operation following a serious health problem. In the caption of photos taken at the hospital, Véronika Loubry’s daughter explained that she had already suffered a first one year earlier “emergency operation for an ovarian cyst ” having “exploded” in his stomach. But some time later, she started to have a stomach ache again. For months, the French model suffered from severe pain and consulted several doctors to find the cause. In vain. “They all said the same thing: ‘Don’t worry, you have nothing, it’s all in your head’” revealed the young woman of 20 years. Until a gynecologist finally detects him “a 5.6 cm cyst ” near her ovary requiring immediate intervention.
Angry Véronika Loubry
Today, Thylane Blondeau feel better. But things might have been different if that last doctor hadn’t listened to her. What to make his mother very angry. This Wednesday, October 20, Véronika Loubry also seized her Instagram account, to push a big rant against the medical follow-up of his daughter. The mother of two denounces that the caregivers consulted did not take the case of her eldest child seriously and labeled her pain as normal. “A year since this operation in full Covid or a cyst exploded and literally put you in danger … Ballotée during a year between gynecologists and four radiology centers in Paris where all answered: ‘It’s in your head this pain don’t worry’. Pain more and more closer and stronger until you went to the gynecological emergency room in Paris last Tuesday until 2 a.m. and a usual verdict! ‘Come back in 3 months, there is a cyst, nothing serious’. We let you go out; and you think it’s in your head ” tells the former TV host there. Before adding: “Yes, we let you out” with the angry emoji.
“I am crying, I would like to have an operation on me”
Veronika loubry therefore shows its gratitude to Dr Olivier Kadoch, who finally took the case of Thylane Blondeau seriously. “And then last Wednesday (finally …) a great gynecologist said: ‘We must do an urgent MRI as of tomorrow’. So I take a train quickly obviously … You work from 7:30 am to 3:00 pm, nobody knows that you have this pain 8:00 pm / 24 because you do not say anything, you never complain, little warrior. At 4 p.m., IRM, and there THE verdict … ‘If I don’t operate on her right away, she will lose her ovary, it is completely twisted and her cyst will rupture …’” she explains as well. The host then remembers that scary moment for her and her daughter: “You’re scared and so am I. But I’m not telling you anything, of course. I am a mom. You go to the OR, I hold your little hand (for me, this hand is small because you are my baby), I look at the stretcher bearer, I joke with him … I wanted you to be relaxed and see me happy . The elevator closes and behind my glasses I cry, I would like to have an operation on me (like all mothers). 1 hour later you go back up and I know that you won’t hurt anymore, never hurt again. It’s finish”.
Fortunately, today is the time for relief. “I’m finally going to sleep on (almost) two ears. I love you stronger than the universe my love of love …” thus concludes Véronika Loubry.