very disrupted train traffic, interventions in the Somme and Oise, orange vigilance lifted for the Aisne

UPDATED .- Between the Oise and the Somme, this night from Wednesday 20 to Thursday 21 October, the Aurora storm blew over our region. It brought heavy rains and strong gusts. The firefighters intervened many times. Train traffic is still disrupted this Thursday morning.

Since Wednesday, the disturbances have alternated between calm (before the storm), strong gales, downpours, return to calm, and rebelote. This is what we saw, last night, during a small trip going from the north-west of the Oise to the Picardy coast, and back via the Bresle valley, between Picardy and Normandy, as the storm Aurora blew over several departments.

The Oise, the Somme and the Seine-Maritime had also been placed in orange vigilance for strong winds at the end of the afternoon, Wednesday. And the Seine-Maritime, the Somme and the Pas-de-Calais in yellow vigilance for risk of waves-submersion.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Le Crotoy, the weather was almost ideal, with a beautiful sun, no wind or rain. Then things took a turn for the worse a few hours later: rain and wind made their appearance.

However, in the absence of high tides, and while the tide was low on Wednesday evening, no marine submersion was observed. Thereby, in Cayeux-sur-Mer around 11 p.m., there was water, in several streets, which had difficulty in evacuating through the rainwater network, but it was indeed rain. And gusts of wind preceded lulls in the seaside resort. High tide was forecast shortly before one in the morning on this Wednesday night to Thursday.

There was a lull on the way back, through the Bresle valley, via the D1015. Be careful, however, of the leaves of trees littering the roads, and in some places, of the branches that have fallen on the road. Around 2 a.m., the gusts of wind were very strong, including inland.





Several interventions by firefighters in the Somme and Oise last night

During the night from Wednesday to Thursday, the Somme firefighters intervened a dozen times on falling trees and problems related to electric wires. The firefighters of the Oise were also called for similar interventions.

Note in the Oise, the intervention of the firefighters in Plailly, where a car struck a branch which was embedded in the engine compartment of the vehicle and fortunately did not pass through the windshield. The driver is unharmed.

TER traffic disrupted from Paris this Thursday morning

TER traffic is very severely disrupted this morning. The Aurora storm indeed caused disruptions on the entire network.

SNCF announces the normal resumption of traffic around 12 noon.

Around 8 a.m., traffic would have resumed normally between Paris and Creil but traffic was still interrupted between Creil and Amiens.

Worse for the line Paris-Laon, where a return to normal is announced for 4 p.m., and for the line Beauvais-Creil where the situation will not allow traffic to resume before … tomorrow Friday!

Orange warning for strong wind lifted for Aisne

Météo France had placed the Aisne on orange vigilance this Thursday at 2 am for strong winds. Around 9, vigilance was finally lifted.