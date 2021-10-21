Virginie, Claude Dartois’ wife, weighs in on her “difficult” daily life

Claude Dartois’ life has changed for eleven years. In 2010, the former master driver joined the cast of “Koh-Lanta” for the very first time. He climbs to second place, behind Philippe. Two years later, Claude Dartois took part in “Koh-Lanta, the revenge of the heroes” and was once again a finalist. In 2020, he made his comeback in the adventure show and finished third. This year, impossible for the production of “Koh-Lanta” to organize an all stars season without Claude …

You will understand, Claude Dartois has become an emblematic figure of the program presented by Denis Brogniart even if he has never won. And he hopes to win his first victory in “Koh-Lanta” at the end of the season being broadcast. But nothing has yet been won for Claude Dartois! And for good reason, some candidates accuse him of favoritism.

In any case, if there is one on whom Claude Dartois can count, it is his wife Virginie. In the columns of “Gala”, the one who has shared Claude’s life for many years makes surprising revelations about her “difficult” daily life. And for good reason, the busy schedule of her husband gives her a hard time.





“It’s true, it’s difficult to live with on a daily basis, you have to be very organized, especially with children. I also work, we have no family in Paris, and it requires a lot of effort. we know that it will not last all life, “says Virginie, mother of two children born of her relationship with the famous adventurer of TF1. Often traveling to the other side of the world, Claude Dartois relies on his wife to manage the pretty little family they have created together. On the other hand, when Claude finally returns home, his family comes first. “At home, Claude always remains the same, he continues to vacuum. Seriously, he is above all a father and a caring husband. His happiness depends on that of others. And he takes care of his children a lot, he also accompanies them to school: a real daddy hen “, reveals Virginie.

As for the success that Claude Dartois meets with the fairer sex since his numerous appearances on TF1, Virginie is not worried. Quite the contrary. “I’m not jealous. In fact, it makes me rather proud that it was me that he chose to make his life,” she admits again.

