Vladimir Putin decrees a week off to curb the epidemic

Faced with the record daily number of deaths and contaminations, for several days, the Russian government announced a first measure at the national level to curb the epidemic wave. “Of course, I support the proposal to declare the period from October 30 to November 7 as non-working,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday. This week of paid vacation coincides with the Russian school holidays and only November 1, 2 and 3 were open, due to weekend days and public holidays.





The Russian president also implored the population, very recalcitrant, to be vaccinated. “Please be responsible,” he said, “there are only two ways out of this (epidemic) time: either by getting sick or by getting vaccinated.” He called Russia’s low vaccination rate “dangerous”.

A renewable period depending on the region

Vladimir Poutine also called for speeding up screening and strengthening isolation measures for contact cases. The Russian president has also given the regions the possibility to start earlier, or to extend, the week of leave if the epidemic situation warrants it.

Russia has been facing an epidemic wave since June, due to the Delta variant, which has worsened considerably for a month against a background of sluggish vaccination, non-existent health restrictions and measures of distancing and wearing of the mask little or not respected.