vouchers or cost price, which offer is the most interesting?





Yesterday, October 18, the price of fuel exceeded the peaks reached in 2012. Faced with this crisis, the French retail giants (Leclerc, Carrefour and Casino) are setting up commercial operations. Yesterday, Michel-Édouard Leclerc, president of the strategic committee of the Leclerc centers, announced on RTL that the brands of the brand will sell fuel at cost price, “without margin”, until the end of October. The aim is to demonstrate that if fuel prices continue to rise, the owners of service stations are not responsible. In the evening, Carrefour unveiled a different measure: the brand will offer its customers a voucher of 5 euros for each filling of at least 25 liters from tomorrow Wednesday and until the end of the month of ‘October. In the agglomeration of Grenoble, we applied these different operations according to the last known prices in order to estimate which operation was the most interesting. Here are our conclusions.

Less than 25 liters: advantage of Leclerc’s offer At the price per liter, the difference is initially to the advantage of the Leclerc hypermarket with 4 cents less for diesel and 2 cents less for unleaded 95-E10. This offer is therefore more attractive up to the 25th liter. A full 24 liters of diesel costs € 35.83 in Leclerc against € 36.84 for the Carrefour stores in Échirolles or Meylan. Gain at Leclerc: 1 euro. A full 24 liters of unleaded 95-E10 costs € 37.37 in Leclerc against € 37.9 for the Carrefour stores in Echirolles or Meylan. Gain at Leclerc: 53 cents. More than 25 liters: Carrefour’s offer more interesting From the 25th liter, the voucher offered by Carrefour comes into play. Considering that it lowers the price of a full tank of fuel by 5 euros, the trend is reversed and it is the Carrefour offer that becomes more advantageous.

A full 25 liters of diesel costs € 33.38 at Carrefour Échirolles or Meylan against € 37.33 at Leclerc. Gain at Carrefour: 3.95 euros. A full 25 liters of unleaded 95-E10 costs € 34.48 at Carrefour Échirolles or Meylan against € 38.93 at Leclerc. Gain at Carrefour: 4.45 euros. But the greater the fuel, the more this advantage wears off. For diesel, it is only € 2.9 at 50 liters and € 1.64 at 80 liters. Regarding the unleaded 95-E10, we are at 3.9 € at 50 liters and 3.24 € at 80 liters.

Casino: a “liter of fuel at 1 €” operation in 32 hypermarkets For its part, the Casino group is continuing its “cost price” operation in place since August 6, but only from Thursday to Sunday. And in 32 hypermarkets, stores will offer vouchers corresponding to the difference between the price paid per liter and 1 euro. An operation called “The liter of fuel at 1 €”. In our departments, the Géant Casino de Gap, those of Annonay-Davézieux, Albertville, Annemasse and Annecy-Seynod are participating until October 23. The two operations are not cumulative and they are not the same hypermarkets. As for Grenoble, we have applied these different offers in the agglomeration of Annecy.

Concretely, if you fill up with 25 liters of diesel at the Géant Casino de Seynod, you will pay € 38.13 but you will benefit from a voucher of € 13. The actual cost of refueling is therefore around € 25. And since this offer is not fixed, the larger the fuel, the larger the voucher. For 50 liters of diesel, the real cost is 50 € with a voucher of 26 €. For the unleaded 95, 50 liters cost 79.25 € (a little over 50 € of actual cost and 29 of voucher). In the sectors of Gap, Annonay, Albertville, Annemasse and Annecy, it is the Casino operation which is to date the most advantageous if you go to do your shopping in these stores.