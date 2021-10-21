Wanda Icardi’s message of reconciliation, finally the end clap?

In a new message posted on social networks, Wanda Icardi appears with her husband, Mauro, and seems to have forgiven the exchanges of the PSG striker with a model who have agitated the last days.

The art of staging. After the flight, the photos revealing a separation, the insults and the reconquest, make way for forgiveness. In a new message posted on her Instagram account, Wanda Icardi appears to have forgiven Mauro, the PSG striker, whom she threatened to leave after intercepting messages between the player and a model, “La China Suarez”. The one who is also Mauro’s agent posted photos of the couple captioning her so as to suggest that she agreed to resume their relationship.

“I take care of my family, she writes. Life will take care of the p …” in the same way. She refers here to “the China Suarez” that she insults regularly since the beginning of this story, last Saturday. The model has also settled accounts with the Icardi couple, Wednesday evening in a long message.

The new speech of Wanda Icardi could put an end to this extra-sporting act which has polluted the daily life of PSG for nearly a week. Affected by the temporary separation from his wife. Mauro Icardi skipped two training sessions. Mauricio Pochettino had still chosen for the match against Leipzig (3-2) before the player did not deem himself fit to play.





Since everything goes through social networks with this couple, Mauro had sent a message in his own way on Wednesday by stopping to follow all his former contacts (including PSG and his partners), then by subscribing only to his wife’s account. According to our information, the relatives of the Argentine player predict his return to training before the clash against OM on Sunday (8:45 p.m.).