we finally know what the queen of England is suffering from

Queen Elizabeth II is ageless! At least in her head … That’s why she refused the Oldie of the Year award that the eponymous British magazine wanted to give her in anticipation of her platinum jubilee. Not without humor, the 95-year-old sovereign made it known through her deputy private secretary that she did not think she met the selection criteria. “Her Majesty thinks that we are of the age that we feel, therefore the Queen does not think that she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept and, hopes that you will find a more worthy recipient,” he said. she makes it known in a letter.

But Queen Elizabeth II may turn a blind eye to her age, but her body is not showing signs of weakness. This is why his doctors advised him to ease off in the coming weeks …





Reluctantly, the mother of Charles, Andrew, Anne and Edward had to draw a line on his arrival in Northern Ireland. “Elizabeth II keeps morale but remains disappointed not to be able to make this trip that she was waiting for so much”, entrusted an insider of the Palace in the British press. But what is Prince Philip’s widow really suffering from? According to the information from the Mirror, she would have simply “shown slight signs of a seasonal cold”, pushing her doctors to take precautions. Although vaccinated against Covid-19, she would have been subjected to a test, which would have been negative.

For the time being (…)

