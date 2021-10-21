“We have the support of the Elysee” says his brother

the July 28, 2018, Tiphaine Véron arrives atTurtle Inn hotel in Nikko, Japan. The school life assistant of Poitiers solo trip. His stay in Japan should last 3 weeks. She continually informs her family of her adventures.

The next day, Tiphaine Véron has breakfast in the hotel room, she exchanges a few words with the tourists present and indicates that she intends to visit the temples and the surroundings of Lake Chuzenji. The manager of the hotel claims to have seen the young woman leaving for 10 hours, but his phone statement shows that she took advantage of the Wireless until 11:40 am. After that his phone remains silent.

The evening of July 29, the hotelier notes that the French did not come home. The key to his room is still on the board and still is the next day. He then warns the Nikko police station. The policemen are far from worried, it is too early to launch a investigation.





Tiphaine’s family requested Emmanuel Macron during his visit to Poitiers on October 18, 2021, to ensure that some elements of the investigation to Japan are well studied. Damien veron told RTL: “The Elysee called us back to tell us they were fine vigilant on the file“so” that criminal investigation be open to Japan. ”He assured, at the microphone of The time of the crime : “We have the support of the Élysée”.

Our guests

Damien veron, brother of Tiphaine Véron

Me Antoine Vey, Véron family lawyer

Sandrine Wattecamps, private investigator

