More

    “We were overwhelmed”: Meghan Markle opens up about the birth of Lilibet

    Entertainment


    Meghan Markle opened up about the birth of Lilibet and the difficulties she felt. She therefore pleads for compulsory and automatic parental leave in the United States.

    This Wednesday, October 21, Meghan Markle has decided to make a very strong appeal to the US Congress. Prince Harry’s wife wishes to campaign for guaranteed parental leave for all Americans. And for good reason, she who had a second child last June, confessed to having had difficulties after Lilibet was born. “Like all parents, we were overjoyed. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed”, she said in an open letter to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

    Meghan Markle then returned to the difficulty of raising young children, even if she is aware of being a privileged : “Like fewer parents, we weren’t faced with the harsh reality of choosing between spending those critical first months with our baby or returning to work. We knew we wouldn’t have to make impossible choices. in terms of childcare, employment and medical care that so many people have to do every day “, wrote Meghan Markle. According to her, “no family should face these decisions.”

    Meghan Markle: “I know how politically charged things can – and have become”

    Even though both parents have moved away from the British royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not supposed to give their opinion on political matters. But for the former actress, parental leave should be “a right at the national level instead of a patchwork option limited to those whose employers have policies in place or those who live in the few states where a leave program exists.” Indeed, in the United States, employees are not guaranteed to obtain automatic parental leave when their children are born. But the wife of Prince Harry does not budge: it must come from an automatism, for the well-being of the parents but also of the babies. “I know how charged things can – and have – become politically charged. But it’s not about right or left. It’s about what’s right or wrong.”. That is what is said.

    Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge

    © Backgrid USA

    2/21 –

    Meghan markle
    Prince Harry’s wife wants to campaign for guaranteed parental leave for all Americans

    © Backgrid USA

    3/21 –

    Prince harry
    And for good reason, she who had a second child last June, admitted having had difficulties after the birth of Lilibet

    © Agency

    4/21 –

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie
    “Like all parents, we were overjoyed. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed.”

    © Backgrid USA

    5/21 –

    Meghan Markle and Archie
    she said in an open letter to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

    © Backgrid USA

    6/21 –

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie
    Meghan Markle then returned to the difficulty of raising young children

    © Agency

    7/21 –

    Meghan markle
    even though she is aware of being a privileged

    © Backgrid UK

    8/21 –

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    “Like fewer parents, we weren’t faced with the harsh reality of choosing between spending these critical first months with our baby or going back to work.”

    © STARMAX

    9/21 –

    Prince harry
    “We knew we wouldn’t have to make the impossible choices in terms of childcare, employment and medical care that so many people have to make every day,” Meghan Markle wrote

    © PacificPressAgency


    10/21 –

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    According to her, “no family should face these decisions”

    © STARMAX

    11/21 –

    Meghan markle
    Even though both parents have moved away from the British royal family

    © Backgrid UK

    12/21 –

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not supposed to give their opinion on political matters

    © Backgrid USA

    13/21 –

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie
    But for the former actress, parental leave should be

    © AGENCY

    14/21 –

    Meghan markle
    “a right at the national level instead of a patchwork option limited to those whose employers have policies in place or those who live in the few states where a leave program exists”

    © Backgrid UK

    15/21 –

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    Indeed, in the United States, employees are not guaranteed to obtain automatic parental leave when their children are born.

    © STARMAX

    16/21 –

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    But Prince Harry’s wife does not give up

    © Action Press

    17/21 –

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    : it must come automatically, for the well-being of parents but also babies

    © Backgrid UK

    18/21 –

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    “I know how politically charged things can – and have become”

    © Backgrid USA

    19/21 –

    Meghan Markle and Archie
    “But it’s not about right or left. It’s about what’s right or wrong.”

    © Action Press

    20/21 –

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    This is what is said

    © Backgrid USA

    21/21 –

    Meghan Markle and Archie
    Meghan Markle is now waiting for a response


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleit is now possible to play all console games on PC
    Next articleConcussions: an English study finds long-term consequences

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC