“We were overwhelmed”: Meghan Markle opens up about the birth of Lilibet

Meghan Markle opened up about the birth of Lilibet and the difficulties she felt. She therefore pleads for compulsory and automatic parental leave in the United States.
This Wednesday, October 21, Meghan Markle has decided to make a very strong appeal to the US Congress. Prince Harry’s wife wishes to campaign for guaranteed parental leave for all Americans. And for good reason, she who had a second child last June, confessed to having had difficulties after Lilibet was born. “Like all parents, we were overjoyed. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed”, she said in an open letter to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Meghan Markle then returned to the difficulty of raising young children, even if she is aware of being a privileged : “Like fewer parents, we weren’t faced with the harsh reality of choosing between spending those critical first months with our baby or returning to work. We knew we wouldn’t have to make impossible choices. in terms of childcare, employment and medical care that so many people have to do every day “, wrote Meghan Markle. According to her, “no family should face these decisions.”
Meghan Markle: “I know how politically charged things can – and have become”
Even though both parents have moved away from the British royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not supposed to give their opinion on political matters. But for the former actress, parental leave should be “a right at the national level instead of a patchwork option limited to those whose employers have policies in place or those who live in the few states where a leave program exists.” Indeed, in the United States, employees are not guaranteed to obtain automatic parental leave when their children are born. But the wife of Prince Harry does not budge: it must come from an automatism, for the well-being of the parents but also of the babies. “I know how charged things can – and have – become politically charged. But it’s not about right or left. It’s about what’s right or wrong.”. That is what is said.
