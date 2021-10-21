“We will not give in to violence or fear”: MP Coralie Dubost reacts after her violent attack

“Yes, we were attacked, like, unfortunately, too many French people. A big thank you to the police and to the doctor who took care of us, and who work with professionalism on a daily basis ”. It is with these words that the member for Hérault reacted to the violent assault of which she and her companion were victims, on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday in Paris.

Yes, we were attacked, like, unfortunately, too many French people. A big thank you to the police and to the doctor who took care of us, and who work with professionalism on a daily basis. – Coralie Dubost (@CoDubost) October 21, 2021

The facts took place shortly after midnight, in the 7th arrondissement of Paris, where the member of the third district of Hérault has a pied-à-terre. As she was leaving a restaurant on her companion’s arm, they were attacked by several individuals who surrounded them before assaulting them. This lightning attack resulted in the theft of her purse and all of her personal belongings. The criminals, who physically attacked the couple, left with a luxury watch, from the Rolex brand, worth 12,000 euros according to several media.

The deputy was not hospitalized, but taken care of, Wednesday morning, by the doctor of the National Assembly. An investigation was opened on Wednesday of the head of theft with violence. The investigations were entrusted to the 3rd DPJ of Paris. The media coverage of the attack caused a certain number of inconveniences to the politician who was the victim of “ad hominem” attacks on social networks.



My thoughts are with all the victims in France. My action as a woman, citizen and elected representative will continue to mobilize for the right to a peaceful life. We will not give in to violence or fear. – Coralie Dubost (@CoDubost) October 21, 2021

“Many thanks also to the messages of support. In the ordeal, solidarity and sympathy matter much more than a few false and hateful messages ”commented the member of LREM. “My thoughts are with all the victims in France. My action as a woman, citizen and elected representative will continue to mobilize for the right to a peaceful life. We will not give in to violence or fear, ”she concluded, without dwelling on the political attacks of which she was also a victim, in view of the circumstances of her aggression.