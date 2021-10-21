West Ham and Naples unroll, Galatasaray and Real Sociedad ensure / C3 / Summary / SOFOOT.com

Large winner of Legia Warsaw (3-0), Napoli relaunched in its group, just like West Ham and Eintracht Frankfurt who mastered their subject against Genk (3-0) and Olympiakos (3-1). For their part, Galatasaray, Real Sociedad and Rangers continue to put pressure on French clubs.

The gap is widening in Group E, that of Olympique de Marseille. The three points obtained by Galatasaray on the lawn of Lokomotiv Moscow (1-0) effectively allow them to take off in the standings and put pressure on their pursuers. Launched in the depth, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, just entered, ideally adjusted his face-to-face and put his formation on the most beautiful of routes (0-1, 82e). OM must now move up a gear so as not to let slip a possible second place.

Real Sociedad disposed of Sturm Graz (1-0) and joined AS Monaco at the top of group B. The only goal of Alexander Isak, well helped by the hand fault of Jörg Siebenhandl, was enough for the Txuri-urdin (0-1, 68e). The Austrians even finished at ten, the fault of the two yellows collected by Jon Gorenc Stanković (87e). The missile of Beñat Turrientes on the bar could have made the victory even more beautiful, missed (90e+5).

West Ham received 9 out of 9. Victorious Genk (3-0) at London Stadium, the Hammers confirmed their flawless performance in Group H. It was Craig Dawson, with a lucky header from a corner, who allowed his team to lead just before the break (1-0, 45e+1) and to take shelter from the Belgians. Issa Diop, in the same style as his teammate and with the help of the bar, made the break just after the break (2-0, 57e), followed by Jarrod Bowen on a solo raid (3-0, 58e). KRC remain tied on points with Dinamo Zagreb and Rapid Vienna (three points each), but fall to last place on goal difference.

Serious success of Naples against the leader of Group C, Legia Warsaw (3-0). The long stifled Neapolitan domination will have hit the mark a quarter of an hour from the end. Lirim Kastrati’s long shot on the post (71e) was indeed the only smile of the evening of Legia, quickly calmed down by Lorenzo Insigne magnificently taking over the center of Matteo Politano at the entrance to the area (1-0, 76e). The same badge was then transformed into a passer for Victor Osimhen, whose cross strike quietly hit the mark. (2-0, 80e). The highlight of the show is signed Politano, with a sublime coiled strike (3-0, 90e+5). In Serie A as in the Europa League, the Partenopei manage.

Easy winners of Brøndby (2-0), the Rangers relaunched in a group A still led by Lyon and Sparta Prague. On set piece, Leon Balogun, unmarked, first opened the scoring with a header (1-0, 18e), imitated at the half-hour mark by Kemar Roofe alone in front of goal, following a missed recovery by Alfredo Morelos (2-0, 30e). The hunt for points is on in Glasgow.

Eintracht Frankfurt went through all the emotions in a lively game against Olympiakos (3-1). At their home, Die Adler had the pleasure of taking the advantage on a penalty against Rafael Santos Borré (1-0, 26e) before Youssef El-Arabi answers him in the same way (1-1, 30e). Dominating, but unhappy, the Germans will have finally had to wait for additional time to get back in front with Almamy Touré, at the conclusion of a sublime collective movement (2-1, 45e+3). On the rebound of a ball badly repelled by Tomáš Vaclík, Daichi Kamada was responsible for widening the gap (3-1, 59e). Eintracht still dominate Group D, one point ahead of their evening opponent and far ahead of Fenerbahçe and Antwerp.





