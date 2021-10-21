What are the risks if we contract Covid-19 and the flu at the same time?

the essential

The flu vaccination campaign begins this Friday, October 22. It is advisable to take the vaccine at the same time as the third dose against Covid-19 if you are among those affected. Is there a real danger in catching both viruses at the same time?

Winter is approaching and the flu vaccination campaign will begin. If the first injections began on Monday in nursing homes, the kick-off for the most vulnerable is set for Friday, October 22 (over 65 years old, pregnant women, obese, immunocompromised or chronically ill people). This is earlier than in previous years. The general public will have to wait until November 23.

No significant change compared to previous years: priority people have received a health insurance voucher, the injection can be done at their doctor’s or without an appointment in a pharmacy.

Three vaccines are available: Vaxigrip Tetra, Efluelda and Influvac Tetra. Efluelda is especially recommended for people over 65, according to the recommendations of the High Authority for Health. All three sera are inactivated tetravalent vaccines.

Two vaccines at the same time for better protection

For two years, the Covid-19 has changed the game. But don’t worry. The flu shot can be given at the same time as the booster for the third dose against Covid-19. It is not obligatory, it is possible to avoid you a second trip. However, a six-month period is mandatory between the second and the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Only Pfizer vaccine is used for this third dose.

This double vaccination is recommended by the health authorities “to promote the synergy of vaccination campaigns (…) and ensure a high level of protection for the most vulnerable populations”, explains the Directorate General of Health. It is even “a major public health issue” for the DGS. One injection can be given in one arm, the second injection in the other arm.

If you choose not to have both vaccines at the same time, no minimum time is required between the two influenza / Covid-19 injections.





Good tolerance

As with any vaccine, side effects are always possible. But is this double vaccination safe and effective? “Doing both vaccines at the same time does not increase the side effects. You may just have a little pain on both sides instead of on one side,” explains to The Dispatch Pr Elisabeth Bouvet, president of the technical committee on vaccinations at the Haute Autorité de Santé. “There is no potentiation of one vaccine over the other. There is no modification of the immune response when the two vaccines are made at the same time.”

The ComFluCOV study carried out in the United Kingdom ensures that the co-administration of the two vaccines is well tolerated and does not induce any decrease in the immune response of the two sera. The most common side effects of the 679 English and Welsh volunteers were pain around the injection site and fatigue.

The reactions were “mostly mild or moderate”, according to early results.

Flu and Covid-19: a dangerous cocktail

What the health authorities want to avoid is seeing patients sick with both Covid-19 and the flu. “This can be dangerous, warns Professor Elisabeth Bouvet. English data from the start of the Covid-19 infection in March 2020 showed that the Covid mortality was increased by being infected with the influenza virus. flu is an aggravating factor for Covid, there is a risk of developing a serious form and dying from it “.

This is particularly the case for older people. Only 84.4% of those over 80 have a complete vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in France. A figure which remains insufficient. However, this public is exposed to the risk of influenza.

The health authorities also fear an influx of patients suffering from both influenza and Covid-19 which would again saturate the health system.