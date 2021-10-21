what contains the show denounced as transphobic of the American comedian Dave Chappelle

Accused of transphobia, Dave Chappelle’s new show, “The Closer”, broadcast on Netflix has sparked internal protest on the streaming platform. A rally is planned outside the company’s headquarters in Los Angeles, at the call of LGBTQ + activists.

“I would like to address the LGBTQ community so that every member of the community knows that I am coming in peace tonight”, Dave Chappelle promises at the start of his show “The Closer”. He will not keep his word. Most of his sketches are aimed at gay, lesbian and especially transgender people. With banter certainly, with all the experience and scenic qualities, rhetorical of one of the most recognized comedians in the United States, but with an underlying tension that sometimes comes through brutally and never really leaves Dave Chappelle over the years. jokes.

Yet he regularly defends himself, assuring not to “to hate” those for whom he reserves his most biting and harsh witticisms, sometimes the most violent. Because strangely, Dave Chappelle spends a lot of time justifying himself for a comic. Some will see there the pressure of the “cancel culture”, of a “well-thought” prompt to censorship. The others will detect there an awareness of going beyond the limits in the actor, behind the witticisms and the twisting imitations.

On several occasions, here he swears he has nothing against trans, lesbians and gays. Before introducing himself as “a transphobic actor”. Irony? He again dismisses the transphobia accusations a little later, then returns to the charge: “I am in the TERF team “, an acronym for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist” which denotes a radical stream of feminism that refuses to recognize trans women. Already known for his transphobic outings in previous shows, Dave Chappelle pretends to be concerned: “Transgender people want me dead. I’m not kidding.”

Pitting black people against LGBTQ people

Should we blame a comic for the content of his jokes? Isn’t comedy an art free to be interpreted by everyone as they see fit, and not involving the responsibility of the artist? Dave Chappelle does not make it easy for his audience with his provocations “by presenting him with ideas that he knows to be uncomfortable and unpleasant to those who hold on to modern notions of how to talk about feminism, gender, sexual orientation and race”, believes NPR critic Eric Deggans, who decides: Dave Chappelle “goes too far”. In fact, most of his show revolves around LGBTQ people, apart from a debut pandemic skit or a joke-like joke about Jews. “anti-Semite” for Eric Deggans.

Rather than having hatred against LGBTQ people, Dave Chappelle says he is “jealous”. Before developing: “I’m not the only black person who feels that way. We black people look at gays and we’re like, ‘Shit. Look how well this movement works.’ I can’t help but think that if the slaves had had body oil and minishorts we would have been free a hundred years ago. If Martin Luther King had said: “All of you get on these tanks.” The tone is set, and he will structure his show: blacks against LGBTQ. And too bad if he pretends there are no black transgender people, black lesbians and black gays.

_ “_ In our country you can shoot a black man, but be careful not to hurt the feelings of a gay man.” (Dave Chappelle)



Dave Chappelle seizes in particular a scandal triggered by the homophobic remarks of the American rapper DaBaby held on stage last summer in Miami and which earned the singer cancellations of concerts. DaBaby had said to his audience _ “_ si you didnt come today with aids […] so turn on the lights on your phones “, before bidding : “Guys, if you’re not sucking dick in the parking lot, turn on your lights.” Dave Chappelle first pretends to condemn the skidding and tells “seeing that I thought: ‘Shit, DaBaby!’ He pushed the plug a little far “, to better fuel the fire: “He punched the LGBTQ community … full of AIDS. The kid made a very serious mistake.”

If the actor revives the controversy, it is because he has an idea behind his head. DaBaby was involved in a murder at a supermarket in North Carolina, without doing so “bad for his career”, notes Dave Chappelle before concluding his demonstration: “In our country you can shoot a black man, but be careful not to hurt the feelings of a gay man. This is precisely the disparity I want to discuss.”

Settlement of accounts

“Everyone who knows me knows that I have no problem with transgender people […] my problem has always been white people “, therefore assume the comedian star. For example, he reports having had an altercation in a bar in Texas during which the gay person with whom he had a dispute called the police. “A black gay would never have done that. Because a black gay knows that when the cops come in they don’t care who called them,” assures Dave Chappelle before adding: “Gay people are a minority. Until they become white again.“

It would take too long to report here in detail each of the jokes about LGBTQ people contained in “The Closer”. Most target transgender women, again under the pretext of actually targeting whites. “I have argued with the Whites my whole career”, explains Dave Chappelle, “and just when I thought I was cornering you you changed the rules”, the actor then imitates a transgender woman, and in a very serious voice he makes her say “I’m a girl now and you should treat me like one.” After a sequence where he questions the authenticity of the genitals of a trans woman, his eye shines mischievously when it is appropriate that after that he is “in the shit now”.

The end of his show comes. “LBGTQ or LMNOPQYZ, it’s over, I won’t tell any more jokes about you until we are sure we can all laugh about it together“swears Dave Chappelle. “All I ask of your community, in all humility, is to stop attacking mine”, concludes the actor before letting go of his microphone. There remains the unpleasant feeling of having watched a speech marked by hatred more than a comedy show.

Strong reactions within Netflix

Since this show has been online, a controversy arose within Netflix. Employees denounce the “transphobia” of “The Closer”. Netflix is ​​expected to experience a strike and rally outside its Los Angeles headquarters, at the call of LGBTQ activists who criticize the streaming platform for supporting Dave Chappelle. “We respect the decision of any employee who chooses to take the off-duty and recognize that we still have work to do both within Netflix and with our content.”, wrote the streaming giant Wednesday, October 20 in a statement to AFP. The platform says “understand the deep wound that has been caused”.

So far, management has refused to remove Dave Chappelle’s show. This is not exactly what Terra Field, a trans woman working at Netflix, a figure in internal protest, is asking for, who writes: “Dave [Chappelle] is not, and never has been, the cause of this problem – it is a symptom of it. The fact that Dave can say what he says with relative impunity is a result of the culture we live in: a culture that marginalizes and devalues ​​trans people. […] When a company like Netflix says something like ‘We don’t think this content is harmful to the transgender community’, you can be pretty sure that no trans person was involved in that decision. “