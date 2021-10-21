“What did we do to the good god? 3” unveils its first poster

UGC “What did we do to the good god? 3” is scheduled for February 2, 2022 at the cinema.

Indeed, the film, scheduled for February 2, 2022 at the cinema, this time will feature the 40 years of marriage between the Verneuil spouses (Christian Clavier and Chantal Lauby). Their four daughters decide to organize a surprise party for the occasion … with the presence of their husbands, of course, of their children, but also of all their in-laws.

CINEMA – “Did you think you knew the whole family? Think again” What have we all done to the good god?, third opus of the franchise initiated in 2014, has just unveiled its first poster this Thursday, October 21. First detail that is obvious: the large family seems to have grown.

Present during the first two opus, Philippe de Chauveron was brought back to the realization of the third. He will once again be accompanied by scriptwriter Guy Laurent.

Most of the cast remains unchanged: Chantal Lauby, Christian Clavier, Frédérique Bel, Élodie Fontan, Émilie Caen, Ary Abittan, Medi Sadoun, Frédéric Chau and Noom Diawara have resumed. Only Julia Piaton, who was camping Odile, one of the Verneuil sisters, was replaced by Alice David (Short, Baby sitting).

Delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the shooting of the feature film was marked by the death in a road accident of three machinists on April 23.

The two previous films were a hit at the French box office, with respectively 12.2 million admissions for the first and 6.6 million for the second. Will the third be up to the task? Answer in a few months.

