What do we know about the Delta subvariant that is spreading in the UK?

In recent weeks, the British government has again been faced with a increased contamination at Covid-19. In this context, it was indicated that a new subvariant Delta is spreading in the UK, although it has not been established as is whether it is more contagious. It is however closely watched.

This variant “AY4.2” is a subvariant of Delta which has been found to be very contagious. This one initially appeared in India a few months ago and caused a resumption of the epidemic in late spring 2021.

“We are watching” this new form “very closely and we will not hesitate to take action if necessary“Said a spokesman for Downing Street. However,” there is nothing to suggest that it spreads more easily, “he tried to reassure.

The sub-variant named “AY4.2”

THE’emergence of this new variant raises fears of an even stronger transmissibility than the Delta variant. It comes as the United Kingdom, which deplores nearly 139,000 dead from Covid-19, is faced with an increasing number of positive cases, now exceeding 40,000 contaminations per day, with a much higher incidence rate than in the rest of Europe.





Some scientists attribute the current degradation, which for the moment mainly concerns adolescents and young adults, to the weak vaccination of minors. Other factors, such as the decrease in immunity of older people vaccinated very early or the lifting of most of the restrictions such as the indoor mask last July in England are mentioned.

A deterioration of the health situation

For François Balloux, director of the Institute of Genetics at UCL, one of the main universities in London, the new variant “is not not originally the recent increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the UK. “She explains that with its low frequency so far, even” a 10% higher transmissibility could only have caused a small number of additional cases. ” .

The emergence of AY4.2 does not constitute “a situation comparable to the emergence of the Alpha and Delta strains which were much more transmissible (50% or more) than all the strains in circulation at the time”, added the researcher. The new variant is almost non-existent outside the UK, apart from three cases in United States and a few others at Denmark, which have since almost disappeared.

