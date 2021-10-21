what if his last movie was Kill Bill 3?

Quentin Tarantino is not opposed to the idea of ​​doing Kill Bill 3. A last film to conclude the saga with Uma Thurman?

Since the start of his career, Quentin Tarantino aims to direct 10 feature films before retiring. A dozen films and not one more, probably to start off with the honors and avoid doing too much of the project.

In 2019, he presented his ninth film in Cannes and met with critical success as always. The film is also doing quite well at the various ceremonies of the 7th art. At the Oscars, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood leaves with two statuettes. Brad Pitt also offers his first Oscar thanks to his interpretation of the secondary character Cliff Booth.

But now, two years later, we still have no news from the filmmaker. He seems to want to give himself time to reflect on this last lap. In an interview for Variety, he confided in his plans for the future; and obviously he didn’t “no idea” of what he’s going to do.

So inevitably, the fans hope that Tarantino offers a sequel to the Kill Bill saga. Good news, he is not opposed to it. He simply replied: “why not…” Not very talkative then, but enough to give hope to his audience.





A new spaghetti western

If third opus of Kill Bill there is, it will undoubtedly be necessary to arm ourselves to be patient. Tarantino already has a mysterious project on fire, which won’t be his next film. He explains “It’s a piece of something else that I’m thinking of doing, and I’m not going to describe what it is. But part of this thing is supposed to be a spaghetti western ”.

This is not the first time Tarantino has explored the landscapes of the American West with his footage. In Django Unchained, the western became a social criticism of racism. He also invites himself in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, thanks to the character of Rick Dalton.

This time, he should push the cursor even further.

“I can’t wait to shoot because it’s gonna be fun. Because I want to shoot a Western Spaghetti where everyone speaks a different language. The Mexican bandit is an Italian, the hero is an American, the bad sheriff a German, the wife of the Mexican saloon is Israeli. And the actors will just know that it’s their turn when the other has finished speaking ” (laughs)

This project could land on the small screen. Tarantino has never hidden his desire to work for television. He also made a small foray into bookstore stalls with his first novel, taken from his film. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. We will of course find the characters embodied by Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.