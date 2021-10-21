what rules for traveling abroad during the All Saints holidays?

The low circulation of the virus makes it easier to travel abroad for the All Saints holiday. The point to know everything before putting down your suitcases in neighboring countries

A year ago, the end of October marked the start of the second confinement in France. This year, the All Saints holidays, which begin this Saturday, October 23, offer more freedom, especially for trips abroad.

In the European area

To facilitate travel, the European Union set up, in June, a European digital Covid certificate, the conditions of which are similar to the French health pass. It is valid in all countries of the European Union as well as in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, Monaco and Andorra, but also for travel in overseas communities.





Obtaining this certificate allows you to move freely in the countries of the European area, currently classified as “green” by the French government. In Switzerland, unvaccinated people will have to be tested again, at their expense, within 4 to 7 days of entering the country.

For the return to France, a simple presentation of a complete vaccination schedule or a negative PCR test of less than 72 hours (24 hours for Romania) is sufficient.

Finally, with regard to the overseas communities, the rules vary according to the territories. For Guyana, Martinique, Guadeloupe and Mayotte, a seven-day isolation period, upon arrival and return to France is necessary.





UK

Since October 4, fully vaccinated French travelers can enter British territory on condition of providing proof of booking a PCR test to be performed within 48 hours.

In the absence of a vaccine, you need a negative test of less than 72 hours, proof of booking two tests, on the 2nd and 8th day after arrival on the territory and respect a 10-day isolation period, can be done at home or at the hotel.

Upon their return, fully vaccinated travelers must sworn to the absence of symptoms and contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19. The others will have to present a negative PCR test of less than 72 hours, certify on their honor the absence of symptoms and undertake to undergo an antigen test on arrival in France as well as to respect a period of isolation for seven days.

And in the United States?

The French government still advises you to postpone your stay in the United States. But the end of the “travel ban”, scheduled for November 1, will relax the rules. From that date, fully vaccinated travelers will again be able to travel to the United States. They will have to present a negative test within three days and undergo a traveler tracking system set up by the airlines.

In all cases, it is recommended to follow the information disseminated on the various sites of the French government, the laws of the countries can quickly evolve according to the circulation of the virus. Canada, for example, does not recognize people who have recovered from Covid-19 and have received only one dose as fully immunized.