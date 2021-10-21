What we did to the Good Lord 3 poster: new guests in the Verneuil family – Cinema News

Passionate about the big and small screen and fascinated by actors, Marine has very eclectic tastes. She nevertheless has a preference for American cinema and devours everything that passes her eyes, from the huge blockbuster to the smallest independent film.

The Verneuil family will soon be back on the big screen in What Have We All Done To The Good Lord? whose poster has just been unveiled.

She’s there ! The poster for the third film dedicated to the Verneuil couple and their daughters has just been shared on the Internet. We logically find there the characters of Christian Clavier, Chantal Lauby, Frédérique Bel, Émilie Caen and Élodie Fontan, but also, of course, the interpreters of the latter’s husbands: Ary Abittan, Medi Sadoun, Frédéric Chau and Noom Diawara.

Small change, however, it is no longer Julia Piaton who plays Odile but Alice David, as the family photo reveals.

But that’s not all ! In this sequel, the parents of Verneuil’s sons-in-law will also be there and you can therefore discover them on the poster before seeing them in action at the cinema from February 2, 2022.

What have we all done to the good Lord? will tell the story of the big surprise party organized by the Verneuil girls in the family home of Chinon for the 40 years of their parents’ marriage. Claude and Marie will then have to welcome under their roof the parents of Rachid, David, Chao and Charles and this “family” stay will quickly become very eventful …

