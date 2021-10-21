what we know about the “140 billion euros tax looting” revealed by several media

Huge amounts of money. Over the past twenty years, 140 billion euros have escaped the tax authorities of a dozen European countries, including 33 billion only for France, according to Le Monde (subscribers article) from Thursday October 21. In question : a tax optimization mechanism allowing foreign investors to escape the dividend tax.

This tax evasion method had already highlighted in 2018 by 19 European media gathered in an investigative collective called “CumEx Files” (in English). This collective revealed that several states of the European Union, including France, Germany and Denmark, had lost some 55 billion euros because of a vast financial package involving traders, banks and lawyers.

What should be remembered from the latest published revelations, where the amounts withdrawn from state coffers are revised upwards?

Dividend fraud still in effect

First lesson: despite the scandal caused by the revelations of 2018, financial packages are still used by “the vast majority of foreign investors in French listed companies” for “optimize their dividends”, according to The world. The parliament “had yet voted a reform supposed to put an end to these practices at the border of legality”, recalls the newspaper, but the Macronist majority had then “weakened the device, by prohibiting only the simplest assemblies”. It is therefore easy to get around it.

What does this device consist of? As explained by franceinfo in 2018, the practice of “CumCum” is a tax optimization operation that plays on the difference in taxation between national and foreign investors. Foreign investors are taxed on the dividends they receive on the shares of French groups listed on the stock exchange. To lighten the bill or to avoid tax, they briefly resell their securities to French banks as the dividend payment day approaches. This allows them to escape the puncture linked to the payment of these profits.

No one is therefore taxed and investors recover their shares and associated dividends a few days later. By the way, the banks help themselves by taking a commission. The tax administration sees only fire and, at the end of the chain, it is the tax authorities and the taxpayers who are the big losers.





A loss of 140 billion euros for European states

Result: huge sums are not paid in taxes. According to The world, more than 140 billion euros would not have returned to the coffers of a dozen European states over the past two decades. France is the country most affected by this tax evasion with 33.3 billion, says the daily. An amount equivalent to that released by the executive as part of the 2030 recovery plan.

Among the champion countries of this type of tax optimization come next Germany, with 28.5 billion not paid to the tax authorities, the Netherlands (27 billion) and Spain (18.8 billion), according to The world, which is based on data collected by Christoph Spengel, professor of international taxation at the German University of Mannheim.

Four major French banks questioned

Suspected of helping their clients to avoid dividend tax, four major French banks are in the sights of the tax administration: BNP Paribas, Société Générale, Natixis and Crédit Agricole, through its subsidiary Cacib. The banks “did not wish to expand on the subject“, assures The world, but they consider that they comply with the tax optimization rules in force.

The resale and repurchase of shares, even for a short period, is indeed legal. On the other hand, the industrialization of this practice to escape the tax can be sanctioned. The outcome of the standoff between the banks and Bercy is therefore uncertain. In 2018, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole and Société Générale were already among the French banks pinned by the “CumEx Files” investigation collective for this type of practice.