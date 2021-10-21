While PayPal pins Pinterest, Evergrande makes its comeback

First of all, please note that a myriad of corporate earnings publications is emerging in the financial markets on both sides of the Atlantic today, with some headliners like L’Oréal, Intel and PayPal (including we will talk about it a little later). Or even Pernod Ricard (whose Mumm and Perrier-Jouët brands are dear to placomusophiles, our word of the day) and SAP. So far, the figures released by the companies have allowed the equity markets to recover from a difficult period. And if there are not only successes, like IBM’s accounts last night, the building looks rather plumb.

The session of the day before turned again in favor of the rise, even if the American technology compartment weighed on the performances at the end of the course on Wall Street. A sector that could record a new major consolidation operation, since it is rumored that PayPal is eyeing Pinterest. Some already see it as the marriage of carp and rabbit – a $ 45 billion marriage anyway – because the buyer is a payment system and the buyer is an image-centric social network. As the Bloomberg agency launched its pavement in the pond during the session, we already know more or less what the market thinks about it: -5% or almost for PayPal and nearly + 13% for Pinterest. Even if the activities of the two companies are not openly complementary, it is understandable that the stake of such a transaction is to be found on the side of user data and in “social commerce”, which is becoming increasingly important. Whatever the outcome of the project, it is clear that a major player in fintech is ready to pay dearly to diversify: Pinterest, whose first profits are expected this year, is trading 135 times the results of the year and 76.5 times those of 2022. We find worse of course, but the social network remains a second knife in the sector with a number of users which decreased for the first time in three years in the second quarter of 2021. If PayPal goes to the end of his project, he will have to be convincing to take the market with him.

To end with social networks, you are probably wondering how this dear Donald, so addicted to Twitter, has managed to remain silent since his ban on major platforms. This is because he was on his own network, called TRUTH Social (with capital letters, since the former US president liked to use them). TRUTH will be owned by Trump Media & Technology Group, which will be merged with SPAC Digital World Acquisition for an express IPO. The network was created for “oppose the tyranny of Big Tech“, clarified Donald Trump, before adding”We live in a world where the Taliban have a strong presence on Twitter, while your favorite US president has been silenced. This is unacceptableIt will probably be necessary to wait until the beginning of next year to take note of Donald’s inaugural message on TRUTH, a platform which is very likely to make noise.

In Europe this morning, no rumors of mergers but markets which are hesitant in pre-opening, pending the salvo of results. China Evergrande Group recalls the fond memories of investors and its own shareholders since the stock quotation resumed sharply this morning, after a three-week hiatus. It must be said that the developer took the opportunity to give up selling its subsidiary Evergrande Property Services, a sale that was supposed to give it a little air. The comedy therefore continues and I have the impression that no one understands what is going on very well.

The economic highlights of the day

In the United States, three indicators this afternoon with the Philly Fed Index for October (2:30 p.m.) then the figures in old real estate and the leading indicator index for September (4:00 p.m.).

The euro is still gnawing ground against the dollar at $ 1.16646. The ounce of gold goes back to 1785 USD. In the oil market, slight lull after yesterday’s rebound with Brent at $ 85.66 and WTI at $ 83.42. The remuneration of government bonds continued to rise to 1.67% (+3 points) for the 10-year signature of the United States, but fell to -0.13% for that of Germany (-2 points) . Bitcoin is trading just below $ 65,000 after its peaks the previous day.

The main changes in recommendations





Aena: Exane BNP Paribas goes from neutral to underperformance, targeting 132 EUR.

Aéroports de Paris: Exane BNP Paribas goes from underperformance to neutral, targeting EUR 112.

ASML: AlphaValue goes from accumulating to lightening by targeting 665 EUR.

Autostore: AlphaValue starts buy tracking targeting EUR 42.10.

CD Projekt: JP Morgan changes from overweight to neutral targeting 236 PLN.

Legal & General: Jefferies moves from keep to buy targeting 340 GBp.

Nestlé: UBS is still buying with a price target raised from CHF 130 to CHF 135.

Rockwool: Berenberg remains to be held with a price target raised from 1220 to 3050 DKK.

Sartorius AG: JP Morgan remains overweight with an objective raised from 565 to 590 EUR.

Sixt: Deutsche Bank remains a buyer with a target raised from 145 to 170 EUR.

Vinci: JP Morgan remains to be overweighted with an objective raised from 106 to 108 EUR.

Yara: Berenberg remains to be held with a price target raised from NOK 480 to 495.

In France

Results publications:

Atos: the objectives are confirmed after a flat Q3. Elie Girard will hand over the controls to Rodolphe Belmer (Eutelsat).

bioMérieux: the group is raising its annual sales outlook.

Carrefour: sales slowed in Q3 but the annual free cash flow target has been renewed.

Edenred: the 2021 forecasts are raised.

Eurofins: 2021 targets have been raised.

Hermès: the group’s turnover increased by 31.5% over one year to € 2.37 billion.

Ipsen: the laboratory is raising its annual forecasts.

Pernod Ricard: sales for the first fiscal quarter exceeded expectations thanks to strong demand in China and the United States.

Rexel: 2021 objectives are confirmed despite slightly lower sales than expected in Q3.

Soitec: the company has raised its outlook for electronics revenue and EBITDA margin for fiscal year 2021-2022.

Technip Energies: nine-month results are up. The group is adjusting its forecasts to the middle of the range for sales and to the top of the range for the margin in 2021.

Important (and less important) announcements

Air Liquide is stepping up its large-scale renewable hydrogen production project in France.

Saint-Gobain enters the construction chemicals market in Mexico.

TotalEnergies is considering expanding into electric charging stations in India.

The FDA approves the extension of the indications of Dupixent by Sanofi to the treatment of moderate to severe asthma in children aged 6 to 11 years.

Eutelsat CEO Rodolphe Belmer will step down in early 2022 to lead Atos. The recruitment of his successor begins.

Bénéteau acquires the Portuguese shipyard Starfisher.

Parrot sells SenseFly to AgEagle.

Oncodesign and TiumBio sign an R&D collaboration agreement on drug candidates for the treatment of fibrosis.

Global Bioenergies takes an important step towards the production of aviation biofuels.

Florence Soucémarianadin becomes Managing Director of Foncière 7 Investissement.

Xilam signs a license agreement for the merchandising of Oggy and the Cockroaches.

Alan Allman Associates enters into exclusive negotiations for a merger with The Human Factory.

The New England Journal of Medicine publishes the results of the Phase IIb NATIVE clinical study of Inventiva with lanifibranor in NASH.

Axway, Getlink, Poxel, Nanobiotix, Maurel, 2CRSi, Solocal, E-Pango, Diagnostic Medical Systems, Catering International Services, Groupe Crit, Buy-Rent, Aubay, Verimatrix, Albioma, Amplitude Surgical, HighCo, Visiativ, Claranova have published their accounts.

In the world

Results publications:

AB Volvo: Quarterly results are better than expected.

ABB: Quarterly is close to expectations, but revenue forecast is reduced.

Barclays: Q3 exceeds expectations thanks to the excellent performance of the investment bank.

International Business Machines: the stock loses 4% outside the session after disappointing results.

LAM Research: the stock loses 2.6% after closing in the wake of somewhat fair results.

Schindler: the objectives are confirmed after a Q3 in line with expectations.

Tesla: the title fell 1.6% excluding session after the announcement of record quarterly results but a little short on income.

Unilever: Q3 sales exceed estimates, but margin guidance remains unchanged.

Important announcements (and others)

PayPal would negotiate the takeover of Pinterest for $ 45 billion.

China Evergrande falls 10% after its listing resumes.

Exxon Mobil’s Board of Directors discusses shutdown of certain oil and gas projects.

Bristol-Myers could sell its stake in Acceleron to Merck.

Blackstone acquires a majority stake in Spanx, valuing it at $ 1.2 billion.

Elliott owns a significant interest in Canadian National Railway.

Novartis concludes a new production agreement with BioNTech for its anti-Covid vaccine.

Main results publications : PayPal, L’Oréal, Intel, Danaher, AT&T, SAP, Hermès, Unilever, Atlas Copco, ABB, Pernod Ricard, Anglo American, Barclays, AB Volvo…