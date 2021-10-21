Who will be entitled to the 100 euros announced by Jean Castex?

The government decided and decided to set up an “inflation allowance” of 100 euros. Who is entitled to receive this sum and how do I get it?

38 million French people will receive the sum of 100 euros before the end of the year to compensate for the rise in prices, this is what the Prime Minister announced on Thursday. Who is affected and how to receive this “inflation compensation”?

• Who is concerned?

The government has chosen to set the median salary of the French as a limit. Those who earn less than 2,000 euros net per month will therefore be able to receive it. It is not income per household, but per person. Clearly, if a couple each earns 1,500 euros and 1,800 euros net, they will each receive 100 euros.

This device is aimed at all French people: whether they are employees, self-employed, unemployed or retired, specified the Prime Minister.





• How to get this help?

No action to be taken assured Jean Castex: “it will be automatic”. For employees, it will go through the companies that will organize this distribution. The self-employed will receive the 100 euros via the Urssaf. Clearly, eligible French people will receive aid via the organization that pays them money.

• When will this aid be paid?

Jean Castex promised it “as soon as possible”: “from December for most of them. For civil servants, it will be in January. For retirees, as soon as possible. It’s simple and it concerns the middle classes “

• How much will it cost?

The cost to public finances is fairly simple to calculate: 100 euros paid to 38 million people, this represents 3.8 billion euros for the state coffers. Jean Castex gave a first lead to finance this measure: an additional VAT cost of 1 billion euros which will reach Bercy thanks to the rise in prices.