Why is Dominique Lagrou-Sempere no longer at TF1’s “13 Hours”?

She embodied the “SOS Villages” and “Your most beautiful market” operations alongside Jean-Pierre Pernaut and then Marie-Sophie Lacarrau since the beginning of the year. Dominique Lagrou-Sempere “no longer part“from the TF1” 13 Hours “team, according to information from Télé Loisirs confirmed by the person concerned.

Read also TV Dominique Tenza of RTL new joker of the JT of M6

TV “Do you think it’s an objective photo?: Friction between Alexis Corbière …

TV

“France has an incredible talent”: A blind dancer moves the jury to tears



Still a member of the TF1 editorial staff

Dominique Lagrou-Sempere confides to our colleagues that she is “in reflection“about her future at TF1. Contacted by puremedias.com, the chain, for its part, confirms the information and indicates that the journalist, whose name appeared regularly in the “short list” of contenders for the succession of Jean-Pierre Pernaut last year, made “still part of the TF1 editorial staff“. She would work, according to” Télé Loisirs “, on”New projects“with the information management.

Editorial history, Dominique Lagrou-Sempere joined TF1 in 2001. A great reporter, she notably covered the trial of the Outreau affair. At the presentation, she embodied the magazine “Au coeur des regions” on LCI. His last appearance at TF1’s “13 Hours” dates back to Friday July 2. That day, she announced, in duplex at Étaples-sur-Mer, that the market in the commune of Pas-de-Calais has been designated “most beautiful market“from France 2021.

Since then, the journalist has devoted herself to writing a book scheduled for publication on November 3. Entitled “After the Storm”, the book, prefaced by Jean-Pierre Pernaut, looks back on the death of her husband, the journalist Claude Sempere. Figure in the editorial staff of France 2, the winner of the Albert-Londres prize in 1997 died in 2019.