Why is there a shortage of gynecologists in France?

In the country, medical gynecologists are a scarce commodity, and the situation is even more alarming in rural areas. The fault, among other things, in stopping their training for 19 years. Details.

Women’s health is “not considered a priority in rural areas where medical desertification particularly affects gynecologists”. Here is the clear observation of the report “Women and rural areas: to put an end to the white zones of equality”, of the delegation for women’s rights in the Senate, unveiled Thursday, October 14. Health and access to healthcare are among the various fields (employment, mobility, access to justice, etc.) studied to analyze the situation of the 11 million French women living in rural areas. And it is particularly alarming. 13 departments have no gynecologist, including Meuse, Corrèze, Creuse, Haut-Rhin, Hautes-Alpes or Mayotte.

This figure confirms the shortage of medical gynecologists across the country. Between 2007 and 2020, France lost 52.5% of its workforce, or 1,022 doctors in 13 years, can we read in a text published in August in the Official Journal of Questions, on the Senate website.

A 19-year stop in training

The shortage is explained by the end of their training between 1984 and 2003, to standardize with other European countries which do not recognize this diploma and do not have medical gynecologists. This discipline, which is specific to France, consists of comprehensive care for women, from adolescence to menopause, and all gynecological problems during the life of a patient. Obstetric gynecology concerns surgery and childbirth.

Some gynecologists are settling in but we still have to wait

Training was re-established in 2003, thanks to the mobilization of the Defense Committee for Medical Gynecology, the College of Teachers of Medical Gynecology and the National Federation of Colleges of Medical Gynecology (FNCGM). But this 19-year break comes at a heavy price today. If each year, 75 positions in medical gynecology are opened, this remains insufficient to cover needs and compensate for retirements, according to Isabelle Héron, president of the FNCGM.





The doctor calls for the creation of about 120 positions. “Medical gynecologists are being trained but it takes time,” she explains. You need 6 years of study plus a minimum of 4 years of internship and sometimes 2 additional years for an assistantship. We are in the bottom of the wave, some are settling in but we still have to wait. “

A renunciation of care

The country will have more medical gynecologists and the tension will decrease within 4 to 5 years, according to Isabelle Héron. In the meantime, the situation is not without consequences. The Senate report thus underlines a renunciation of care and gynecological follow-up for some women, as well as poor screening for female cancers. In these rural areas, defined as “low density” or “very low density” by INSEE, there are 2.6 medical gynecologists per 100,000 women of consultation age, and this density is lower than the national average in 77 departments in France. 101.

We can fear an increase in vascular risk and pathologies

Among practitioners, concern is growing. With such a slim offer, Isabelle Héron fears a drop in the quality of care. “Medical gynecologists have a very wide range of expertise: they assess contraception, sexuality, cardiovascular risk in postmenopausal women, genetics, they screen for domestic violence, melanoma … Without this, we can fear, among others , an increase in vascular risk and pathologies. “

The role of midwives

To improve access to healthcare for French women in rural areas, the report notably encourages the installation of young doctors in these areas and recommends the generalization of “itinerant medicine solutions”; buses or trucks offering cancer screenings and gynecological consultations. “It’s up to us to travel, confirms Dr Isabelle Héron, so we could also develop secondary practices in these areas.”

Information for women about their health must also go through local intermediaries, such as schools, town halls, nurses’ offices. Finally, the report insists on key information that is still too little understood: the role of midwives in gynecological monitoring, prevention and contraception. Any woman in good health, without history or pathology can use it for a “routine” follow-up. When a pathology presents itself, the patient is referred to a gynecologist or an attending physician.