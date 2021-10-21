Why the show needs “WTF” contestants like Bridget

It couldn’t have ended well for Bridget in France has an unbelievable talent. Already, it had started badly. His portrait, broadcast Wednesday evening on M6 in the first episode of the sixteenth season, opened with the notes of the credits ofBaywatch. Having a deep expertise in TV storytelling isn’t necessary to guess that, in her light turquoise outfit, she was going to drink the cup.

The quadra, coming from Lyon, explained having chosen her nickname, “which is Brigitte’s English”, because she sings “in all the country [sic] “. When she listed her passions, we definitely understood that the sequence started with aquaplaning on the highway of mockery. She loves “singing, dancing” and she “also has mediumistic gifts”. “I feel things, I see the invisible, I speak with the invisible”, she said while in the image we saw her sniffing the vegetation of Rueil-Malmaison where the show was filmed . Those damn blades of grass did not allow him to smell the trap.

“The rifles and those who think they have the talent of Julien Doré”

Bridget is the perfect illustration of what, in the jargon Amazing talent, is called a “what the fuck” candidate. An expression that can be translated into French roughly as “C’est quoi ce bordel?” “Or, in the context of M6’s talent show,” But what is this delirium? “Marianne James, questioned on the subject at a press conference, distinguishes two sub-categories:” There is the one who is in the second year of medicine, a rifle, who made a bet with his friends and who has nothing to say yes or no, because, anyway, he has already drunk the cannons. And then there are those who think they have the talent of Julien Doré. Bridget, she believed it. “

We must add the real-fake foldingos such as Téo Lavabo which surrounded its world last year with its Chipolata but who, far from the cameras and his tight-fitting jumpsuit, is able to tell how he built his character. “When you talk to him, he’s a nice boy, very endearing,” Hélène Ségara slips about him. Marianne James continues: “This year, we had an actress who played the perched chick well, who said she was a medium. The first thirty seconds, it’s done so well that you don’t know if it’s a what the fuck or someone who plays that. “

“The negative point is that you still fit into this costume”

We must therefore not judge by appearances. Héléne Ségara, before discovering Bridget’s number, gave her the benefit of the doubt: “I didn’t know what to expect, or if it was bacon or pork. Moments later, the second option turned out. With Seek the sun, song that she says she composed in 2011 “expressly for this pandemic” of Covid-19 that she would have predicted, the candidate especially found two red crosses, an end of inadmissibility and a lot of mockery on the part of the jury. “Look for the sun… Look for a stylist, look for a singing teacher,” laughed Eric Antoine. Sugar Sammy, was even more derogatory when he said, “The good thing is you still get into that costume. The negative point is that you still fit into this costume. “





The audience in the room laughed but we have the right to remain wary of this scud disguised as a compliment. “Excuse me, but it’s an author’s word. It’s super funny! “, Defended Marianne James at a press conference. “The teenagers in my family are waiting for Sammy’s valves,” Helene Ségara pleaded in turn. This year he had a festival. “

The “slightly peppery” comments

The interpreter ofThere are too many people who love youShe was pretty kind to Bridget. “She was anything but disagreeable, this girl,” she says. I’m glad I didn’t turn it on because she had a great sense of humor. She understood that I did not enter her song. Its look, let’s not talk about it. I think she could have worked on something else. “

Faced with candidates with wacky, improbable or non-existent talents, “is it better to say nothing? Say what we think? Or have fun, that is to say make fun? Asks Marianne James. The three postures are hard. She recognizes, however, that the jury’s comments can be “a little peppered” and that “the landing can be a little hard” for the candidates. Nevertheless, the public is at the show and is content to boo with good-natured virulence the comments that they consider inappropriate.

“Whatever, these candidates put on a show”

“We are at the games of ancient Rome, that has not changed, I say it every year. Yes, this show also flatters the bad feelings of the viewer. Whatever, [ces candidats] do a show. Marianne James bases her remarks on the disappointing audiences of The Battle of the Jury, the special edition of France has an unbelievable talent aired on M6 mid-2020. “We picked up when there were the best of the best of the 12 seasons. It was the most beautiful show. What was not in it? The what the fuck. “

Let’s sweep in front of our sofa: what we like about the M6 ​​competition is the diversity of the proposals. Seeing zazous taking up Mozart on the kazoo or jumping on improbable choruses (non-contractual examples), it’s fun and it allows you to come to your senses after a beautiful choreography to cry or to release the tension caused by a spectacular number d ‘acrobatics.

Who would be tempted to make fun of the funniest, let’s conclude with the wisdom of Hélène Ségara: “Human nature, that’s it: even in an entertainment program, we need to go find someone who is for oneself or for the sake of it. other will be the winner and the one who will be the loser. But we’re all somebody’s loser. “