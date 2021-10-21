Will Instagram finally allow us to post our photos and videos from a computer?

Instagram has already announced the launch of the “Collabs” feature, to allow two different accounts to share the kinship of a post.

NEWS – This feature has been expected for over ten years. Users of the popular Instagram app may soon be able to post their photos and videos from … a computer. In any case, this is what the American media specializing in tech reports. Engadget.

According to our colleagues, this new feature should be available from this Thursday, October 21.

In a message posted on Twitter Monday, October 18, the social network assured that “exciting news would be announced this week”.

The next day, the platform already announced the launch of a function called “Collabs”. The principle: two different Instagram accounts will be able to share the kinship of the same publication or the same “Reel”, indicate our colleagues from Lemon Press.





Other expected new features

As shown in the photo published by Instagram, the likes, comments or even the views collected by each of the two accounts will appear on the same post -visible on both accounts. Engadget, other novelties are expected, including the possibility from this Wednesday, October 20 to launch a fundraiser for a non-profit organization via an Instagram post Finally, new video effects could be available from this Thursday, October 21, such as the Superbeat effect (movements in rhythm with the music) or the diffusion of words in 3D.

