More

    With the Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Studio, Samsung wants to offer you a watch that looks just like you

    Technology


    For its new Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Studio, a personalization tool that offers many choices of combinations between product type, size, material and color of the strap. What to afford a unique tailor-made watch.

    With the Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Studio, Samsung wants to offer you a watch that only looks like you

    Choosing a connected watch is an increasingly complex exercise today. At Samsung, for example, you will have to deal with a variety of parameters: model, size and shape of the dial, type and material of strap, or even color of the latter. It is therefore better to have a precise idea of ​​the watch you want to wear on your wrist before going to the checkout. To make things easier, Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Studio, which will give you the satisfaction of having ordered THE product that suits you.

    And for you, will it be a Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic?

    Before embarking on customization, you must start by choosing a model among the two that make up the Galaxy Watch 4 Series range. And to make this choice, several things must be taken into account such as your use of a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or the type of watch you want to wear on your wrist.

    Galaxy Watch 4: compact and urban

    The most compact watch in the range, the Galaxy Watch 4 is available in two diameters: 40 and 44 mm. It is therefore the ideal companion for small wrists. Besides its appearance, here is what to remember about this model:

    • 1.2 ”super AMOLED display
    • A 247 mAh battery (up to 40 hours of autonomy)
    • WearOS installed as default OS
    • 26 grams on the meter
    • Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC
    • 4G connectivity for 44mm dials
    • ECG and blood pressure measurement
    • Waterproof 5ATM
    The Galaxy Watch 4.

    The Galaxy Watch 4. // Source: Frandroid – Arnaud Gelineau

    Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: a premium watch in every way

    As for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, it will be necessary to start with two slightly larger diameters of 42 or 46 mm. Sporting the traditional mechanical ring around the dial, it is distinguished by a resolutely modern metal case and premium materials. Apart from these aesthetic characteristics, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is above all:

    • 1.4 ”super AMOLED display
    • A 361 mAh battery (up to 48 hours of autonomy)
    • WearOS installed as default OS
    • 30 grams on the meter
    • Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC
    • 4G connectivity for 42mm dials
    • ECG and blood pressure measurement
    • Waterproof 5ATM
    The screen of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

    The screen of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic // Source: Frandroid


    The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are ultimately quite similar, but their few differences direct them towards specific uses.

    Those who want a nomadic watch independent of their smartphone will opt for a 4G version that can accommodate an eSIM.

    Those for whom a smartphone and a watch do not work without each other will be able to opt for a Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Bluetooth without problem.

    Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Studio: easily customize your watch

    Once you have chosen your product and its diameter, the time has come to personalize your new watch. And this is a first for Samsung, which has decided to expand the range of possibilities compared to previous iterations by offering a wide variety of materials and colors for its Galaxy Watch 4 Series.

    The Galaxy Watch Studio allows you to choose your case of preference among the 4 options of the Galaxy Watch 4 series

    The Galaxy Watch Studio allows you to choose your case of preference among the 4 options of the Galaxy Watch 4 series

    Today, via the Galaxy Watch Studio, you will have the choice between no less than 28 different bracelets divided into five categories. First there are the hybrid leather bracelets, the sport bracelets, extreme sport, the Milanese bracelets, and finally the Ridge Sport bracelets. The set allows you to personalize your Galaxy Watch as you see fit.

    Good to know, if you still lack inspiration, it is possible, by taking a look at the right column, to start from a pre-existing design.

    The wide choice of 29 different bracelets available for all cases

    The wide choice of 29 different bracelets available for all cases

    For each case chosen, Samsung also provides a default dial. Do not panic if you have fallen for another display, once your watch has been received, you can change your wallpaper as you wish by drawing among the hundreds of dials available in the Galaxy Store. Here again, the Galaxy Watch 4 Series show a very nice personalization.

    In the end, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Studio tool is intuitive and comprehensive. It allows you, from the comfort of your sofa, to take the time to choose a watch that suits you and looks like you. With all the options available, more than a hundred combinations are available to you. What to offer or give you the connected watch of your dreams.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleBarça sign their first Champions League success this season against Dynamo Kiev
    Next article“body shaming hello” “it is undrinkable” Sugar Sammy’s comment on a candidate goes very badly on twitter

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC