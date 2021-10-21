@with this very simple option, your work will be more efficient

With a simple “@”, you can enrich your document on Google Docs by inserting almost what you want (image, links, names, etc.). The deployment of this function will soon affect all users.

We no longer present Google Docs. The online document editor is very popular and allows several people to make changes to a common project at the same time. To make working on the platform even easier, Google is introducing a new feature to easily enrich your documents.

Everything is in a simple “@”, as Google explains below.





We’ve added a universal insert menu to easily add things like tables and images, in addition to smart bullets, right into Google Docs. Just type “@”, and you’ll see a list of files, people, meetings, and various recommended content and formats to put into your work. You can also search for all available items.

The use of @ is already commonly used on social networks like Twitter or Instagram or messaging services like Slack to tag someone and send them a notification to draw their attention to a particular post or conversation.

Imminent deployment for everyone

Concretely, if you type @ in your document, you will thus have several suggestions of contents to insert according to what you will write. Basically, you can search for any file in your Drive account and the service will add a link if it can’t embed the content directly into the document. If you start typing a contact’s name, Google Docs will insert their full name and ask if you want to share the document with that person.

The idea is therefore to optimize productivity by making you more efficient. All Google Workspace users will be affected by this update. On the quick launch channels, this has already started. For the rest, the gradual deployment date is set for November 1.