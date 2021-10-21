Without CR7, Bonucci claims that Juventus has become a team again / C1 / Gr.H / Zenith-Juventus (0-1) / SOFOOT.com

More

    The famous Ronaldo-addiction.

    Winner in extremis in Saint Petersburg (0-1) this Wednesday evening, Juventus alone took the lead of Group H with nine points. Criticized for their Serie A debut, the Bianconeri show an interesting face in the Champions League. The performances are certainly less slamming, but orphans since this summer of the absolute master of the competition Cristiano Ronaldo, the men of Massimiliano Allegri obtain reassuring results. For Leonardo Bonucci, all this is the consequence of the great return of a team, of a collective in the ranks of Juve.

    Play together, provide several offensive solutions, no longer be dependent on a single player, “In the recent past, we had lost this characteristic of Juve” , admits the captain of the prestigious transalpine club at the microphone of Sky Sport. “We were playing with a great champion, CR7, and we just wanted to serve him and put him in a good position every time, thinking he could solve every game. ” In a series of eight games without defeat including seven victories, the Bianconeri seem to have finally found the right formula. With Bayern Munich, Juventus is the only team not to have conceded a goal in this first leg of the Champions League.

    Back in 2011.
