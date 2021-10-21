Woman takes CBD every day and sees her tumor shrink 76%

An 80-year-old Briton diagnosed with lung cancer refused to follow conventional treatments. His tumor has nevertheless regressed, perhaps thanks to the CBD oil?

The case is anecdotal, but surprised the doctors. A former smoker was diagnosed with lung cancer in June 2018 in England. Aged 80, the patient preferred to decline conventional treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy, to self-treat… with CBD oil. This cannabinoid extracted from cannabis flowers has no psychotropic effect and is becoming more popular, especially in France where it is marketed.

For two and a half years, the patient thus consumed 0.5 ml of the product two to three times a day. In February 2021, the patient’s examinations showed a 76% reduction in her tumor. “The initial lesion of 41 mm in June 2018 was reduced to 10 mm in February 2021”, note the doctors of the hospital of Watford who documented this exceptional case in the BMJ Case reports.





VIDEO – Courtney Love Saved By The “Magic” Of CBD

Further research needed

While doctors say there may be a link between taking CBD and tumor regression, they are unable to prove the cause and effect. “We are unable to confirm the full ingredients of the CBD oil that the patient was taking or provide information on the ingredient (s) that might contribute to the observed tumor regression,” they note in their report.

However, the case of the British patient deserves to further explore the trail of CBD, say the doctors. Real mechanism of action, routes of administration, dosages, side effects … additional research could help answer this question: can CBD be the basis of a new therapy against cancer?

VIDEO – Can we use CBD for better sleep?