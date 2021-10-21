Xbox Announces 2TB SSD Storage Card for Xbox Series X Price (€ 489.88) | Xbox one

With the many games to come in 2022, it’s a safe bet that you will need more room on your console. The good news is that Microsoft has just made official the arrival of two new Seagate storage cards for the Xbox Series X | S.

Seagate 512 GB card at € 164.99

The first is none other than the 512 GB Seagate card. Spotted last month, it is now official. It will be available for € 164.99.

When the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launched, we announced our partnership with Seagate to increase your storage capacity with the Seagate 1TB Expansion Card. The Designed for Xbox team continues this partnership with Seagate today and we are pleased to announce the upcoming arrival of Seagate 512GB and 2TB Storage Expansion Cards for Xbox Series X | S.



Seagate 2TB card at € 489.88

The second is a surprise since it is a 2 TB card. Be careful, however, its price may make you jump since it will be sold for € 489.88. So that’s almost the price of an Xbox Series X you will be charged if you want to buy that 2TB card.

As a reminder, the storage expansion card uses the same foundations as the Xbox Velocity Architecture and therefore allows you to enjoy the same performance as when a game is installed on the internal storage of the console.

We remind you that this type of card is mandatory in order to be able to launch games optimized for Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. You can however store these games on an external hard drive and then transfer them to an SSD card or the internal SSD of your console. This “technique” makes it possible to take advantage of cheaper storage even if it is a little more tedious in use since it is necessary to transfer its games as and when they are used.