Xbox Free Play Days: here are the 3 games playable for free this weekend | Xbox one

Like every week, Microsoft is making playable Xbox games available for free for a weekend. This week, it’s Fallout 76, F1 2021 and Dead By Daylight’s turn to join the list of games to test as part of the Free Play Days. As usual, if you decide to continue the experience, promotions on the Microsoft Store apply on the different titles.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Promotion at almost 30% off.

€ 27.08 for 3 months instead of € 38.99. Use the promo code “ENEBA3” and choose the cheapest price on the page. -> See the promotional offer

Download Fallout 76 for Xbox

Fallout Worlds brings unique adventures to Appalachia with rotating Public Worlds, and gives players the tools to build their own Custom Worlds. Public Worlds: A series of rotating Fallout Worlds experiences created by the team at Bethesda Game Studios. Available to all players, each Public World has its unique approach to Appalachia. Custom Worlds: Taking private server customization even further, they give Fallout 1st members full access to Fallout Worlds settings to create their unique experiences. Active members can continue to play on their Created World with friends, as a Shared World, even if they are offline!

> Download Fallout 76





Download F1 2021 for Xbox

The official video game of the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Immerse yourself in the greatest racing spectacle on the planet and race with the twenty heroic drivers and ten iconic teams of the 2021 season. Enjoy the breathtaking new features of F1 2021, including the thrilling Braking Point story experience, the two-player career, and get even closer to the starting grid with the live-season start.

> Download F1 2021

Download Dead by Daylight on Xbox

Play as predator or prey in Dead by Daylight, the horrific multiplayer survival game. Survivors will need to stay aware of their surroundings by playing in third person, while the killer will be able to focus better on those targets, playing in first person, all in ever-changing environments.

> Download Dead by Daylight