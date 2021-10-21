Xbox Game Pass: 3 new games today including Dragon Ball FighterZ | Xbox one

October Xbox Game Pass games continue to arrive. After Outriders PC and Into The Pit a little earlier in the week, three new titles are now joining Microsoft’s service. This is Dragon Ball FighterZ which is playable on both console and mobile via Xbox Cloud Gaming, Echo Generation and Everspace 2.

Note that the latter will be available a little later today and only on PC via the Game Preview program. Dragon Ball FighterZ and Echo Generation are already playable.

DRAGON BALL FighterZ contains everything that makes DRAGON BALL a famous and beloved series: spectacular combat and overpowered fighters. In partnership with Arc System Works, DRAGON BALL FighterZ takes again the graphics of the animated ones of an unequaled quality and an intuitive playability, but difficult to master. Experience a completely new storyline in Story Mode in addition to the many online features!

Spooky mysteries are in abundance as you lead a disparate band of friends to battle monstrous creatures and explore the supernatural side of your hometown. Immerse yourself in this adventure game with mind-blowing turn-based combat and face off against aliens to experience the true meaning of home in Echo Generation.

Everspace 2 is a fast-paced single-player space shooter with exploration, loot, and role-playing elements. Discover a thrilling story set in a finely crafted open world, filled with secrets and dangers, which will be the scene of your quest for humanity.

