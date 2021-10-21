Xbox Series X and PS5 Scalpers: GAME brand takes action in UK | Xbox one

For almost a year now, we’ve been monitoring Xbox Series X stocks day and night on Xboxygen to alert you to console availability. It’s harder to get today than it was at the end of last year, but we’ll continue to alert you on Discord and Twitter in particular. The scalpers are still in ambush, but across the Channel, some brands are starting to take action.

GAME wants to fight against multiple orders

How to fight effectively against scalpers, those who order consoles and other rare products to resell them more expensive? This is the question that manufacturers are asking and it seems difficult for the moment to find a solution that always works.

As stocks of PS5s are sold today at GAME in the UK, the company has warned that action has been taken.

This morning, we will be putting on sale PlayStation 5 consoles in disc version. The PlayStation 5 continues to be in high demand and the demand far exceeds the available supply. We have strong measures in place to ensure that our “one per customer” policy is adhered to in order to allow as many customers as possible to get their purchase.

How to stem the phenomenon of scalpers?

GAME explains that verifications will be made and that each order made will in fact be a “pre-order” without any payment being actually taken. It is only after verification that the order will be truly honored, payment taken and order confirmation sent. The sign did not specify what the details of these verifications were, but we imagine that the delivery addresses will be verified. Even if this can be circumvented, it would already be a first step.





Reacting to the shortages of PS5 and Xbox Series X last year, the founder of id Software (Quake, Doom …) John Carmack wanted manufacturers to find a solution.

Considering shortages and speculators on things like 3090 GPUs and new consoles, it looks like we would do a lot better with a transparent auction system straight from the manufacturers and a more efficient marketplace. Sales channels have prevented this in the past, but we can get past that for many products. There would be a lot of outrage at the prices announced from the start, but the removal of intermediaries should ultimately benefit consumers better.

However, it seems difficult to imagine a world where Sony and Microsoft would do without the usual resellers to sell their products directly to consumers, at least in a world where they still have a significant sales force and where they remain. an important link in the distribution chain.

For the moment, scalpers still seem relatively immune to measures taken when there are any, we again had the example on Tuesday during the sale of the Xbox Mini-Fridge where many of them were found. in the wake on resale platforms between individuals. Other Xbox fridges will however be sold and stocks will increase in 2022.