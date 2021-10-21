Xbox wants to create more blockbuster games like PlayStation is doing | Xbox one

Xbox has certain advantages in its strategy of conquering new players. With the Xbox Game Pass, the brand has already managed to unite around twenty million players around its service, and growth will continue in the months to come with major game releases. But if there is one genre that is still missing from Xbox, it’s a big action / adventure game like PlayStation does. This will not be long since the boss of the Xbox studios intends to fill this hole.

Xbox wants big AAA adventure games like PlayStation too

God of War, Uncharted, Horizon, The Last of Us … these large Sony licenses today bring together millions of players around the world. As recently as today, PlayStation announced the arrival of God of War on PC as sales of the game on PS4 soon hit 20 million copies sold. These games are big critical and commercial successes and continue to shape the image of PlayStation as a brand capable of releasing blockbuster regularly.

On the Xbox side, there is no shortage of large licenses and this year we will be entitled to Halo, Age of Empires or Forza Horizon. But when you’re looking for a big, mature, Xbox-exclusive adventure game, it’s hard to come up with an obvious name in seconds.

In the latest episode of the Kinda Funny podcast, Xbox Studios Manager Matt Booty answered this issue. The example of PlayStation and their big licenses was taken to ask Matt Booty if he really wants to have him one of these popular game genres.

First off, just to say it, hats off to Sony and their studio system and the leaders they have … I mean it’s fantastic. There’s no arguing about the quality of the games they’ve released, they’re working on now, and things we’ve seen so far, so well done and hats off to them.

Matt Booty goes on to explain that rather than thinking he wants “one of those,” he’d rather pay attention to what Xbox fans want.

I think there is a certain type of game that generates expectation and kind of becomes that big moment. It’s a game that fits that intersection of one that anyone can play and a big world that you feel you can inhabit, and I think those kinds of games are important.



Without naming this kind of game, we can easily imagine a reference to a title like The Last of Us with a worked world, strong characters and chiseled writing. Matt Booty admits there is still a hole at Xbox as to what kind of game he has in mind. He concedes that this kind of game is not where Xbox is leading and that there is no “one for one” equivalent at Xbox with what Sony offers. “I don’t necessarily want to go into, ‘what is our Uncharted? What is our Horizon Zero Dawn? What is our this, what is our this? “I don’t think it does any good to anyone”, he adds.

In trying not to compare himself game for game, however, Matt Booty understands the question raised here, and does not shy away from it.

However, you hit a crucial point which is, from what I take away: what are these games that have universal themes, which have a big world in which people want to get lost, which have really well done characters and which have a great value in terms of production? This is absolutely what we want to do. And Phil [Spencer, patron de Xbox, ndlr], had an interview with The Wall Street Journal in which he said, “Look, we’re not done. We keep growing, the video game industry keeps growing, Xbox grows … and we as a studios we’re going to grow with and make sure we have these kinds of games for our fans, that’s important to us.

If Xbox does not yet have its great adventure game exclusive, universal and “mature” as can be the Last of Us and other Uncharted, we nevertheless know that Perfect Dark could perfectly occupy this place. This summer, Phil Spencer was talking about how great it was to have a heroine at Xbox and we recently learned that Crystal Dynamics will help in the development of the game. When we see the work done by this studio to transcribe the adventures of Lara Croft over the years, one thinks that maybe Xbox will hold its great modern adventure game.