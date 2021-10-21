Yeedi Mop Station test: a robot mop like no other

Aesthetically, the Yeedi Mop Station looks more like a robot vacuum cleaner than a robot mop. The Yeedi Mop is only 7 cm high, so it can easily fit under low furniture; iRobot’s Braava or Hobot Legee are much taller. To succeed in this tour de force, this robot bypasses a laser rangefinder – which often overlooks the robots and adds a few centimeters to them – in favor of a camera (Visual SLAM) which allows it to optimize its navigation and its surface coverage.

Presented as a versatile device, the Yeedi Mop Station also provides a suction function. This is the reason why it is equipped with a small waste collector (300 ml) in which we find all the complete equipment of a filtration system (HEPA filter and grid filter). This collector also provides a very small water tank (0.2 l) to keep the pads wet.

It is the charging station that sets the Yeedi Mop Station apart from the competition, not only by its imposing size (44 x 38 cm), but also by its station. This is not used to suck up waste, but to wet and clean the pads. For this, it accommodates two water tanks of 3.5 l each. One is to be filled by the user with clean water which will be used to clean the pads of the robot on its return to the station. It will then be sucked up and discharged into the second tank, only for waste water therefore.

This is how the Yeedi Mop Station can return to its station several times during a cleaning cycle to pick up where it left off with rinsed pads. At the end of the cycle, the pads are rinsed again, then dried by air flow, to avoid bad odors.

On the cover of the washing station, there are three touch buttons that can be used to start the cleaning of the mops, a washing session (in intermediate mode) or to order a return to the base. Connectivity and application Yeedi being a brand of Ecovacs, the application looks exactly like the one that allows you to control the Deebot N8 + and T9 +. The connection to the wifi network is done very quickly via the application. Here too, you have to go through the QR Code stuck under the hood to complete the pairing. The robot then appears on the home page with shortcuts to start an automatic cleaning or request its return to the base.





We find the different cleaning and programming options in the smart cleaning menu, under a card that not only allows you to follow the Yeedi when it cleans, but also to choose the different suction powers (on 4 levels) and ‘water humidification (on 3 levels). From the map drawn by the robot in real time, it is possible to return the robot to its base to clean its wipes or to remotely control a drying operation.