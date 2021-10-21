You can now get the banned Nintendo Switch game

Dying Light Platinum Edition has been banned from Nintendo eShop. However, here it is available in physical version on Amazon! Don’t panic, buying the game for your Nintendo Switch is perfectly legal, we explain everything to you.

Why was Dying Light Platinum Edition banned from Nintendo eShop?

The European Nintendo eShop is hosted in Germany. It might not sound like anything like that but this information has a major impact: the content of all Switch games released in Europe must comply with German law.

The problem with Dying Light is here: the zombie game is not to the liking of the German authorities. Since the game is censored on the other side of the Rhine, it is mechanically banned with us in its digital version. To play Dying Light on Switch in France or Belgium, you have to buy it in a physical version. And that’s good, it is available at 49.99 € on Amazon.

More information on Dying Light Platinum Edition on Nintendo Switch

Dying Light is a game of survival horror in first person view released in 2015. It is an open-world (or open world in the language of Molière) located in the Turkish city of Harran. In this city, waves of infected invade the players. Your goal is to get your hands on a stolen file containing crucial information for making a vaccine!





With over 23 million players, Techland’s game has already established itself as a classic. To be honest, a second opus is even planned for the month of December. While waiting, there is nothing better than the Platinum Edition to discover the license.

Why ? Because this version of the game absolutely includes all content available to date. You will find the 4 DLCs and the 17 skin packs there. Just that. As much to say to you that the lifespan of the title is well boosted.

