You can now test Android apps on Windows 11

As expected, Microsoft announced the introduction of Android apps in Windows 11, although they are currently only available to Insider members.

When Windows 11 launched, one of the most surprising features of Microsoft’s new OS was missing. The Redmond firm was not ready. Yesterday evening, Wednesday October 20, we can finally test the Android applications on Windows 11.

Only 50 apps at the moment

The function is currently reserved for Insiders (Windows Insider Program), the people who test Microsoft updates before anyone else. Only 50 apps are available, they were selected by Microsoft and Amazon. As a reminder, Amazon is a partner of Microsoft by providing access to its Appstore.

This first batch of Android apps includes reading tools, mobile games and children’s content. Remember that the installation of Android applications is done through the new Microsoft Store, with the help of the Amazon Appstore. Without a doubt, this is a very small number of applications, considering the huge catalog available on Android. As a reminder, in 2019, there were 2.6 million applications on the Google Play Store.

However, this is only the first real opportunity for users to start experimenting with this integration in Windows 11. To allow Android applications to run, Microsoft has integrated the subsystem. Windows for Android in Windows 11. This includes Linux kernel and Android operating system based on version 11 of the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).





Microsoft also states that the subsystem Windows for Android (Windows Subsystem for Android) works on both Intel chips, as well as those from AMD and Qualcomm. On the other hand, they confirmed the use of Intel Bridge technology to run ARM-exclusive applications on computers with an x86 chip.

We do not yet know how long Microsoft’s tests will last, or when Android applications will be available to all Windows 11 users. However, this remains a first step taken.