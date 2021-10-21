You can’t imagine how many Tesla Model 3s sell per hour

Tesla continues to experience tremendous success in the electric car market. This new commercial record for the Model 3 is further proof of this.





While Tesla is posting sales records, momentum does not seem to be weakening for the automaker. Record profit in the last quarter, number of deliveries still increasing, nothing is stopping the machine.

The Tesla Model 3 is obviously at the head of this success, but the Model Y should also contribute very quickly, and massively. But a new figure comes to concretize a little more what the Tesla phenomenon is.

The LeaseLoco site has indeed carried out a study to find out which electric vehicle is the best-selling hourly average in the world. And the answer is, without appeal, the Tesla Model 3 with 24.5 units passed every hour! That’s well above the 14.4 Hongguang Mini EV that Wuling sells per hour. Note that the Chinese manufacturer made a good performance with a model that is sold only in its territory.

The Model Y already occupies third place in this ranking with 11.4 units per hour, ahead of the Nissan Leaf and its 9.8 hourly sales. The Volkswagen ID.3 is in sixth place in the standings (6.2), two positions ahead of the Hyundai Kona Electric (6). The Renault Zoé is tenth with 4.1 cars per hour.