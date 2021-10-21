you will love its new, much more practical picture-in-picture mode

A new WhatsApp for Android beta shows a reorganization of the picture-in-picture window, which should be much more convenient to use.

With over two billion active users worldwide, WhatsApp is arguably one of the most popular messaging platforms. It is one of the cornerstones of the Facebook group, which is constantly working on it to make improvements and optimize the user experience.

One of the next novelties under development concerns the picture-in-picture mode. Obviously, this discovery is to the credit of WABetaInfo, which constantly searches the WhatsApp application to identify the features to come.

No big change since 2017

On WhatsApp, the picture-in-picture mode was introduced in 2017, without it undergoing minor or major changes since. Except that the beta (2.21.22.3) dedicated to Android shows a small aesthetic change to the PiP window, which should prove to be much more practical to use.





So far, a YouTube video opened in PiP on WhatsApp is organized as follows: the Play / Pause button is represented by a large icon enthroned in the middle of the content, the one to activate the full screen is nested at the top right and the option to close the window is prompted at the top left.

A new fixed bar

All of these buttons disappear after a few seconds of viewing. To make them reappear on the screen, it is then necessary to click on your video. In terms of ergonomics, we have indeed perhaps seen better to pause and resume its audiovisual content.

This is why WhatsApp wants to dust off all this and is currently testing the integration of a new fixed bar, which would appear under the video (see photo). This famous fixed bar would constantly display the three options already mentioned (Play / Pause, full screen, close), without this cutting the PiP window too much. This would allow you to access it with one click.

This new feature is currently available for beta testers, but it should be available to everyone in the future.