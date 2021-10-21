your fondest memories are now before your eyes

More

    Already available on Android smartphones, the Google Photos “Memories” carousel is now on the web to bring back recent and older memories.

    Google Photos

    Google Photos // Source: Frandroid

    Google Photos is a particularly practical tool for viewing photos from any device, as long as you are logged in to your Google account. The Mountain View firm is fully aware of its strengths, and moreover tends to give it the maximum possible visibility.

    Recently, for example, the Californian giant experimented with a “Google Photos” module directly integrated into the interface of a new Google Chrome tab. A way to remind us that Google Photos accompanies us on a daily basis, and that memories of several weeks or more can be consulted at any time.

    Your memories just a click away

    A philosophy that Google continues to exploit with the addition of a new option on the web version of Google Photos, as spotted 9to5Google. The American company is in fact inspired by its strategy applied to Google Photos on Android, by integrating a “Memories” carousel in our interface.

    This carousel is made up of three categories: “Selection of the moment”, “A year ago” and thematic memories. It is located at the top of the screen, above your chronologically organized image bank. It allows, in one click, to access images dating from a few days, a few months or a year ago.

    Google Photos

    Source: Frandroid


    By clicking on one of the three categories, a selection of images will scroll before your eyes. The date and place are indicated at the top left, and the ability to bookmark and share them (to a contact or on other platforms) is available via buttons located at the top right.

    Already available on our devices, this functionality is however not as well exploited as on smartphones. Indeed, the photos in landscape mode do not occupy all the space of the window: large vertical black bands invite themselves to the party, which is not the case on a mobile device.

    Coming soon to iOS and Android tablets

    The “Memories” carousel can be personalized as you see fit: for example, you can hide dates, animal photos, thematic memories, the selection of the moment or even deactivate the whole module if you mind.

    According to 9to5GoogleGoogle is also expected to roll out this feature to Android and iOS tablets, as well as Chromebooks. Without our knowing the date yet.

